As Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Stock Price Rose, Yhb Investment Advisors Has Raised by $1.64 Million Its Position; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Raised Stake

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc bought 2,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 160,379 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.92 million, up from 157,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $135.79. About 20.48 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contra; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 04/04/2018 – eXp World Holdings Releases Select 2017 Financial Results, Submits Application to Uplist to Nasdaq; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE SERVICE; 05/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Modifies Open-Source Code, Blows Hole In Windows Defender (theregister.co.uk); 09/05/2018 – The remainder of Flipkart will be held by existing investors, including Flipkart’s co-founder Binny Bansal, Tencent, Tiger Global and Microsoft; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture; 12/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser It could give Silicon Valley more influence in the Trump administration; 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group; 05/03/2018 – Frame Launches High-performance Virtual Desktop Service on Microsoft Azure Government

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 655.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc bought 8,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 9,878 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, up from 1,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $215.89. About 662,552 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M; 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards; 10/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On April 24, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – 2018 ADJ SHR OUTLOOK RAISED TO $4.50 TO $4.70 FROM $4.43 TO $4.63; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees FY Sales $3.5B-$3.9B; 22/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – EDWARDS SAPIEN 3 VALVE DATA DEMONSTRATED CONSISTENCY WITH THOSE RESULTS ACHIEVED IN EARLIER CONTROLLED CLINICAL TRIALS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel reported 194,091 shares. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership stated it has 28,324 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability Corp holds 0.74% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 23,083 shares. Investors Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv invested in 18,025 shares or 1.49% of the stock. Wilkins Counsel Incorporated owns 5,995 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Moreover, Sta Wealth Mngmt Lc has 0.26% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pzena Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lesa Sroufe Company reported 30,047 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt Inc has 1.4% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 146,750 shares. First Mercantile Tru, a Tennessee-based fund reported 63,583 shares. Check Mgmt Ca has 0.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6,842 shares. Tdam Usa invested 4.6% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Grisanti Capital Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.07% or 953 shares. Mairs And reported 2.35% stake. Bluemountain Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $639.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Betabuilders Canada by 18,668 shares to 48,035 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,654 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,646 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).