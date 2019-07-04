As Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Moreno Evelyn V Trimmed Holding; J. P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Share Value Rose While Lee Danner & Bass Has Raised by $486,113 Its Holding

Lee Danner & Bass Inc increased its stake in J. P. Morgan Chase & Co. Inc. (JPM) by 26.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc bought 4,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,663 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, up from 17,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in J. P. Morgan Chase & Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $365.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $112.82. About 6.62M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – Owens Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Cerberus Names Ex-JPMorgan Executive Matt Zames as President; 26/04/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC PYPL.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $81; 16/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank Hires JPMorgan’s Khan to Run EMEA Fintech Coverage; 15/03/2018 – RPT-SES SA SESFg.LU – BBVA, BNP PARIBAS, COMMERZBANK, HSBC, ING AND J.P. MORGAN ACTED AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 09/05/2018 – Funko Announces Participation in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 06/04/2018 – Trade war ‘is the greatest threat to the world economy’ but we’re not yet there yet, JP Morgan’s Frenkel says; 06/04/2018 – Ex-JPMorgan FX Salesman Loses Unfair Dismissal Case at Retrial; 08/05/2018 – MOMENTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC MNTA.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $18

Moreno Evelyn V decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 27.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V sold 2,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,250 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $187.4. About 623,628 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 25/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP EW.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM RATING; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.70; 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.22, EST. $1.11; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING HIGHER END OF 2018 SALES OUTLOOK RANGE OF $3.5 BLN TO $3.9 BLN; 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe; 10/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On April 24, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Effectiveness of Edwards Lifesciences SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) in the Chinese

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 5 sales for $2.79 million activity. Beer Lori A had sold 13,341 shares worth $1.40 million. Scher Peter sold $1.96 million worth of stock. 3,022 shares were sold by Friedman Stacey, worth $317,310. Another trade for 5,831 shares valued at $599,304 was sold by BACON ASHLEY. Another trade for 11,659 shares valued at $1.22M was sold by Petno Douglas B. On Tuesday, February 5 CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 5,000 shares.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $907.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Int’l Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6,615 shares to 328,648 shares, valued at $16.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 14,539 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 498,517 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Ltd (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 344,020 were accumulated by Nippon Life Investors Americas Incorporated. Guardian Life Insurance Communications Of America, a New York-based fund reported 9,443 shares. Opus Capital Group Ltd Llc invested 0.43% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Tower Bridge Advsr reported 93,995 shares stake. Ci Invs reported 1.93M shares. Greystone Managed Investments holds 0.89% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 149,234 shares. Cadence Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 60,106 shares. Albert D Mason Inc reported 2,082 shares stake. Laffer owns 66,045 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cetera Advisors Lc owns 76,212 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Amg National Tru Savings Bank accumulated 56,130 shares. Carlson Capital LP has 0.31% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Aspen Mgmt, Michigan-based fund reported 19,580 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Mngmt Llc holds 2.11M shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 181,163 shares.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 7.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.24 per share. EW’s profit will be $276.41 million for 35.23 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.76% EPS growth.