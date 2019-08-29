As Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Stock Price Rose, Moreno Evelyn V Lowered by $525,250 Its Position; Zendesk (ZEN) Shareholder Alkeon Capital Management Upped Holding

Moreno Evelyn V decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 27.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V sold 2,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 7,250 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $218.93. About 166,041 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 21.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc bought 505,361 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 2.90 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $246.38 million, up from 2.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $81.43. About 233,640 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 30/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss/Shr 28c

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $255.80 million for 44.50 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66 billion and $20.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 99,346 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $10.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 101,938 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.35 million shares, and cut its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MELI).