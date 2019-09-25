As Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Shares Rose, Wedgewood Partners Has Lowered Its Stake; Dupont Capital Management Trimmed Stake in Ternium Sa Sponsored Adr (TX) as Share Price Declined

Wedgewood Partners Inc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) by 21.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc sold 140,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 520,293 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $96.12M, down from 660,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $218.61. About 339,027 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Effectiveness of Edwards Lifesciences SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) in the Chinese; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TOTAL ADJ SALES $937.5 MLN, UP 9.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT THVT FY UNDERLYING SALES GROWTH RATE TO BE AT HIGHER END OF 11 PCT TO 15 PCT; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING HIGHER END OF 2018 SALES OUTLOOK RANGE OF $3.5 BLN TO $3.9 BLN

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Ternium Sa Sponsored Adr (TX) by 21.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp sold 73,689 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 265,639 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.96 million, down from 339,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Ternium Sa Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.77. About 154,917 shares traded. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 41.82% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Operating Income Was $523.1 Million; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q EPS $1.87; 02/05/2018 – TERNIUM HOLDERS APPROVE ALL RESOLUTIONS AT MEETINGS; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi; 21/03/2018 Ternium Announces Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA QTRLY EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve All Resolutions on Agenda of Ternium’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings; 15/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $35.80; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – ANTICIPATES STEEL SHIPMENTS IN MEXICAN MARKET TO REMAIN AT HEALTHY LEVELS; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – EXPECTS COST/TON TO RISE SEQUENTIALLY AT MEXICAN UNIT

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Ocbj.com which released: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” on September 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Large-Cap Healthcare Stocks Recently Hitting All-Time Highs: Are They Buys? – Motley Fool” published on September 12, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Jefferies Out With 4 Sizzling Growth Stock Buys for the Fall – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 314% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $253.72 million for 44.80 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.54 EPS, down 78.31% or $1.95 from last year’s $2.49 per share. TX’s profit will be $106.01 million for 8.69 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Ternium S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.30% negative EPS growth.

More recent Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CarMax Hiring More Than 850 Automotive Technicians and Detailers Nationwide – GlobeNewswire” on September 04, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Here’s What Ternium S.A.’s (NYSE:TX) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ternium: Medium Quality For A Very Low Price – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 13, 2019 was also an interesting one.