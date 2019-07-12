As Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Shares Rose, Moreno Evelyn V Has Lowered Holding; Bellecapital International LTD Increases Position in Medtronic Plc (MDT)

Moreno Evelyn V decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 27.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V sold 2,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,250 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $190.28. About 672,980 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 10/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On April 24, 2018; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.53, REV VIEW $3.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING HIGHER END OF 2018 SALES OUTLOOK RANGE OF $3.5 BLN TO $3.9 BLN; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – 2018 ADJ SHR OUTLOOK RAISED TO $4.50 TO $4.70 FROM $4.43 TO $4.63; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales; 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement

Bellecapital International Ltd increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 70.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd bought 5,717 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,875 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 8,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $98.99. About 2.38M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–5068P5242-SPINAL STIMULATOR- MEDTRONIC INC/NEUROLOGICAL DIV -; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS CE LAUNCH OF VISUALASE LASER ABLATION SYSTEM; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS NEW PAID FAMILY CARE LEAVE BENEFITS; 11/04/2018 – Pioneer Funds – Global Select Exits Medtronic; 01/05/2018 – All Medtronic Full-Time and Part-Time U.S. Employees Will Be Covered Under the Company Family Care Leave Policy; 27/04/2018 – Global Minimally lnvasive Surgical Instruments Market Report 2018-2023 Featuring Aesculap, Medtronic, Smith and Nephew and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC LAUNCHES OPTISPHERE EMBOLIZATION SPHERES IN U.S; 20/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC NEW ANALYSES CONFIRM PATIENTS W/ MEDTRONIC CRT; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Cardio and Vascular Rev $3.135B, Up 10.1%; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Was a Managing Director at J.P. Morgan Chase

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 7.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.24 per share. EW’s profit will be $276.41M for 35.77 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.76% EPS growth.

Bellecapital International Ltd, which manages about $508.69 million and $157.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (FXI) by 11,310 shares to 57,938 shares, valued at $2.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 23,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,256 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Midwest Savings Bank Trust Division owns 6,612 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Holt Advsrs Limited Liability Corp Dba Holt Prns LP invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). The California-based Inv House Ltd has invested 1.11% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Deltec Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 1.22% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 61,101 shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 250,236 shares. 13,928 were reported by Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited. Yhb Invest stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 9,584 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 63,014 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Valicenti Advisory Ser has invested 3.04% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Johnson Inv Counsel holds 501,067 shares. Point72 Asset Management LP invested in 0.21% or 513,738 shares. Schafer Cullen Cap Mngmt Incorporated has 90,033 shares. Westend Advsrs Ltd Com invested 0% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Everence Cap, a Indiana-based fund reported 37,626 shares.