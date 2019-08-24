As Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Shares Rose, Baxter Bros Lowered Holding; Rivernorth Capital Management Cut Stake in Garrison Cap Com (GARS) as Valuation Rose

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Garrison Cap Inc Com (GARS) by 10.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 141,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.86% . The institutional investor held 1.19 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.54M, down from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Garrison Cap Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.63M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.04. About 14,993 shares traded. Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) has declined 15.83% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.83% the S&P500. Some Historical GARS News: 17/04/2018 – Garrison Capital Inc. Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Heninger Garrison Davis, LLC Files Class Action Against the United States Patent and Trademark Office For “Taking”; 06/03/2018 – Garrison Capital 4Q EPS 23c; 10/05/2018 – Metalla Announces Friendly Acquisition of Valgold and Royalty on the Garrison Project; 24/05/2018 – Former President of Arm Holdings, Tudor Brown, to Join Board of Garrison Technology; 06/03/2018 Garrison Capital Inc. Declares First Quarter 2018 Distribution of $0.28 Per Share and Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year; 01/05/2018 – Indian Motorcycle & Carey Hart Bring V-Twin-Powered Armed Forces Day Celebration to Troops at U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Garrison Funding 2018-1 L.P. Nts Rtgs; 26/04/2018 – Sen. Roy Blunt: Blunt Statement on Confirmation of Timothy Garrison to Serve as U.S. Attorney for the Western District of; 06/03/2018 – GARRISON CAPITAL INC QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.23

Baxter Bros Inc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc sold 1,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 38,975 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.46 million, down from 40,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $4.63 during the last trading session, reaching $212.04. About 977,860 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 22/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Confirms Clinical Trial Outcomes For Patients Treated With Edwards SAPIEN 3 Valve; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.53, REV VIEW $3.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – EDWARDS SAPIEN 3 VALVE DATA DEMONSTRATED CONSISTENCY WITH THOSE RESULTS ACHIEVED IN EARLIER CONTROLLED CLINICAL TRIALS; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TRANSCATHETER HEART VALVE THERAPY SALES OF $551.6 MLN, UP 2.3 PCT; 14/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Effectiveness of Edwards Lifesciences SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) in the Chinese; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – NOW EXPECTS THAT EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM WILL OCCUR LATER IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees FY Sales $3.5B-$3.9B; 01/05/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen North Carolina Qlty M (NNC) by 42,970 shares to 173,709 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Ast Infl Lkd Opp & I (WIW) by 276,099 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (NYSE:PHD).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $441,465 activity. Tansey Joseph Bertrand bought $177,006 worth of stock. $14,620 worth of Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) shares were bought by MARTIN CECIL E JR. 7,600 shares valued at $56,323 were bought by Hahn Daniel on Wednesday, March 13. Shares for $37,440 were bought by Westwood Matthew Joseph on Monday, March 11. 5,000 shares valued at $37,250 were bought by Morea Joseph on Friday, March 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold GARS shares while 6 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 3.66 million shares or 4.33% less from 3.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer invested in 0.01% or 46,364 shares. Tower Rech Lc (Trc) holds 1,670 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement System invested in 0% or 43,000 shares. Caxton Corporation reported 1.23M shares. Moreover, Fincl Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) for 40 shares. Drw Secs Llc reported 417,780 shares. Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS). Regions Fin Corp holds 3,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS). Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 0% or 23,675 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Lc reported 92,456 shares stake. National Asset Mngmt Inc owns 19,225 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Ltd reported 78,882 shares. Stephens Inc Ar reported 24,973 shares. Blair William & Il stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS).