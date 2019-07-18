As Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Share Value Rose, Marietta Investment Partners Has Cut Position by $1.86 Million; Gruss & Co Upped Its Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $509,600

Marietta Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) by 13.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc sold 9,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,068 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.07M, down from 72,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $193.3. About 543,228 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP SAYS BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGATION; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – 2018 ADJ SHR OUTLOOK RAISED TO $4.50 TO $4.70 FROM $4.43 TO $4.63; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 01/05/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TRANSCATHETER HEART VALVE THERAPY SALES OF $551.6 MLN, UP 2.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales; 22/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – EDWARDS SAPIEN 3 VALVE DATA DEMONSTRATED CONSISTENCY WITH THOSE RESULTS ACHIEVED IN EARLIER CONTROLLED CLINICAL TRIALS; 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Effectiveness of Edwards Lifesciences SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) in the Chinese; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018

Gruss & Co Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 127.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $912,000, up from 2,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $446.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $172.5. About 7.48 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: SoftBank borrows USD 8 bln in margin loan backed by stake in Alibaba – report; 05/03/2018 China’s Sun Art Retail to go digital with Alibaba; 10/04/2018 – JACK MA’S ANT FINANCIAL TO RAISE $9 BLN; FUNDING COULD VALUE THE FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY FIRM AT CLOSE TO $150 BILLION – WSJ, CITING; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB SAYS THE PROJECTS WILL BE COMPLETED WITHIN 18 MONTHS, SEES TOTAL EXPECTED REVENUE DURING OPERATIONS AT UP TO 8.28 BLN YUAN; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA Margin for Core Commerce 43%; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top US dealmaker; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP – WILL LEND ITS FULL SUPPORT TO ELE.ME INCLUDING ACCESS TO ITS NEW RETAIL INFRASTRUCTURE, PRODUCT OFFERINGS AND TECHNOLOGY EXPERTISE; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY- ALIBABA HEALTH (HK) ENTERS SECOND RENEWED AGENCY AGREEMENT, TERM STARTING FROM APRIL AND ENDING ON MARCH 2019; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Alibaba at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Paytm in talks to buy Indian portal TicketNew from Alibaba Pictures, sources say

Gruss & Co Inc, which manages about $95.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northstar Realty Europe Corp by 20,890 shares to 296,836 shares, valued at $5.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24 million and $317.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 17,017 shares to 41,865 shares, valued at $3.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,984 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,960 shares, and has risen its stake in Atlassian Corp Plc.