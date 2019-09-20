As Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Share Value Rose, Holder Kbc Group Nv Boosted Stake; As United Technologies (UTX) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Mawer Investment Management LTD Has Cut Stake by $76.52 Million

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 22.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 31,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 168,846 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.19 million, up from 137,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $215.11. About 682,479 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP EW.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM RATING; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.22, EST. $1.11; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M; 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.15; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.53, REV VIEW $3.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 10/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On April 24, 2018

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 56.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd sold 588,636 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 446,135 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.06M, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $137.53. About 2.00M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 15/05/2018 – Ackman Makes Pitch to Break United Technologies Into Three Parts; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO:INVESTMENT CASE FOR DUAL-SOURCE ENGINE `MORE DIFFICULT’; 24/04/2018 – Airbus CEO says post-Brexit production shift open for discussion; 02/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23b Rockwell Collins deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Net $1.3B; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes UTC to split into 3 businesses-letter; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $63 BLN TO $64.5 BLN; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – CO, INVESCO REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO OWN COLLECTION AT UTC IN LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON; 04/05/2018 – Loeb Sees $20 Billion to Be Gained in United Technologies Split

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 2,585 shares to 12,121 shares, valued at $5.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 13,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,742 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 17.11 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93B and $15.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 17,030 shares to 241,051 shares, valued at $17.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 35,506 shares in the quarter, for a total of 532,219 shares, and has risen its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Co holds 1.22% or 59,310 shares in its portfolio. First Foundation Advsr owns 98,564 shares. State Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust owns 0.03% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 1,951 shares. Moreover, Old Second National Bank Of Aurora has 0.91% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.31% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 15,631 were reported by Estabrook Mgmt. Wedge Capital Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc reported 1,866 shares. Whalerock Point Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 12,663 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt LP reported 25,495 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Mercer Advisers reported 0.12% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Camelot Portfolios Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.28% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 5,190 shares. Rnc Mgmt invested in 0.15% or 16,540 shares. M Kraus & Co owns 55,936 shares. Wendell David has invested 1.03% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Commerce Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.8% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).