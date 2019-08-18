As Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Share Value Rose, Barometer Capital Management Cut Its Holding; Nike Class B (NKE) Shareholder Cognios Capital Cut Stake by $1.85 Million as Stock Value Rose

Cognios Capital Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NKE) by 44.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc sold 21,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 27,379 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31M, down from 49,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $80.28. About 5.42 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY SELLING AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSE INCREASED 11 PERCENT TO $2.8 BILLION; 08/05/2018 – 4 More Nike Executives Are Out Amid Inquiry Into Harassment Allegations; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Cuts Nike, Buys More Henry Schein; 15/03/2018 – Nike Announces That Mark Parker Will Continue as Chmn, Pres and CEO Beyond 2020; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING EXITED NKE IN 1Q: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Highsnobiety: These 8 OFF-WHITE x Nike Sneakers Could Be Releasing Later in 2018; 10/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Declares $0.20 Qtrly Div; 29/04/2018 – Finally, fed up, a group of women inside Nike’s Beaverton, Oregon headquarters started a small revolt; 09/04/2018 – Nike Acquires 2nd Company In A Month For Its Customer Strategy — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – Pro4ma founder and CEO Liz Dunn says the sudden departure of two top Nike executives is indicative of a cultural problem of workplace misconduct

Barometer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 7.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc sold 2,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The hedge fund held 23,525 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50 million, down from 25,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $219.34. About 1.08M shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.15; 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING HIGHER END OF 2018 SALES OUTLOOK RANGE OF $3.5 BLN TO $3.9 BLN; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.22, EST. $1.11; 22/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Confirms Clinical Trial Outcomes For Patients Treated With Edwards SAPIEN 3 Valve; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT; 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Effectiveness of Edwards Lifesciences SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) in the Chinese; 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Callahan Advsr holds 107,706 shares or 1.69% of its portfolio. Woodley Farra Manion Inc holds 10,000 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Psagot Invest House Limited has 0.08% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 23,380 shares. Kwmg Ltd holds 0.01% or 428 shares. Amarillo Commercial Bank has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Noesis Capital Mangement owns 0% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 146,847 shares. Professional Advisory reported 8,050 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Carret Asset Lc holds 16,710 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Spectrum owns 600 shares. 27,039 are held by Eqis. Melvin Capital Management Ltd Partnership reported 0.89% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Friess Associate Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 220,298 shares. Investment Counsel has 0.84% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 27,005 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Company has 234,320 shares. Nuwave Invest Limited invested in 0.69% or 6,946 shares.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.27 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20 million and $283.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 422 shares to 2,375 shares, valued at $4.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp Com Usd0.001 (NASDAQ:INTC) by 39,419 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,527 shares, and has risen its stake in L Brands Inccom (LTD).

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Worry About NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should Investors Know About The Future Of NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nike to offer kids subscription service – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Gap’s Athletic Brand Signs Olympic Star Allyson Felix – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Share Price Is Up 121% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58B and $878.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Solar Etf by 27,600 shares to 77,900 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Latin America 40 Etf (ILF) by 50,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Etfmg Prime Mobile Payments Etf.

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pharma Earnings Pick Up Pace – Benzinga” on July 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “An Examination Of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why We Like Edwards Lifesciences Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:EW) 23% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “14 Stocks To Watch For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Shrug Off Softness In Edwards Lifesciences’ Heart Value Replacement System – Benzinga” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $255.80M for 44.58 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.