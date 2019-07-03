As Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Share Price Rose, Partner Investment Management LP Has Lowered Holding by $713,003; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Price Rose, Hoertkorn Richard Charles Has Increased Stake by $340,215

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 33.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought 3,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,120 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, up from 9,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $142.98. About 3.88 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – AWARE OF PRESS RELEASE OF COMCAST CORPORATION OF MAY 23; 10/05/2018 – A regulatory filing last month showed Fox initially chose Disney over Comcast in part over fear of regulatory challenges; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS IN HOUSTON; 09/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER, COMCAST’S ROBERTS AREN’T COMMUNICATING: CNBC; 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber; 03/04/2018 – Dealbook: Disney Offers to Buy Sky News to Aid Rupert Murdoch’s Bid for Sky; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ U.S. OPENING WEEKEND EST. $258.2M; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return in Reduced Role; 30/05/2018 – FOXA RECOMMENDS HLDRS VOTE IN FAVOR TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER PACT; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY REPORTS STRATEGIC REORGANIZATION

Partner Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 35.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp sold 3,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,717 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, down from 10,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $187.4. About 623,628 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 10/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On April 24, 2018; 22/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – EDWARDS SAPIEN 3 VALVE DATA DEMONSTRATED CONSISTENCY WITH THOSE RESULTS ACHIEVED IN EARLIER CONTROLLED CLINICAL TRIALS; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING HIGHER END OF 2018 SALES OUTLOOK RANGE OF $3.5 BLN TO $3.9 BLN; 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.22, EST. $1.11; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.15; 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences

Hoertkorn Richard Charles, which manages about $139.37M and $150.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. by 501 shares to 500 shares, valued at $587,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,575 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Stocks to Buy at an All-Time High – Investorplace.com” on June 24, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Does Disney Stock Get to $200 in 2, 4 or 6 Years? – Investorplace.com” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Predicting Disney+ And The Growth To Come – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “What We Know About AT&T’s Potential Interest In Selling Sports Networks – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Streaming Service Poised For Quick Ramp, Says Bullish Morgan Stanley – Benzinga” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Since January 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $457,888 activity. $4,737 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) was sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith And Howard Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company owns 2,217 shares. Semper Augustus Invs Group Limited Liability Corp holds 1.46% or 21,468 shares. Anchor Capital Advisors Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated owns 214,965 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Sei Invests Communication holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 308,872 shares. Diamond Hill Capital stated it has 1.7% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 919,391 shares. 7,019 were reported by Sheets Smith Wealth Management. Ionic Cap Management Lc holds 0.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 8,864 shares. Chemung Canal Tru invested 2.01% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Livingston Group Inc Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) has 0.63% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Congress Asset Ma invested in 108,299 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Com has 205,304 shares. 51,651 were accumulated by Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc Inc stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Partner Investment Management Lp, which manages about $86.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4,381 shares to 9,035 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 33,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,864 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Recalls the IntraClude Intra-Aortic Occlusion Device Due to Risk of Balloon Rupture – StreetInsider.com” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on June 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Edwards Lifesciences Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Edwards Lifesciences Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 22, 2019.