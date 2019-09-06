As Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Share Price Rose, Partner Fund Management LP Cut Its Holding; Principal Finl Group (PFG) Shares Rose While Palisade Asset Management Cut by $3.62 Million Its Stake

Partner Fund Management Lp decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 33.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp sold 180,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The hedge fund held 360,307 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.94 million, down from 540,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $5.12 during the last trading session, reaching $224.98. About 1.14M shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING HIGHER END OF 2018 SALES OUTLOOK RANGE OF $3.5 BLN TO $3.9 BLN

Palisade Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (PFG) by 43.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc sold 72,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% . The institutional investor held 94,386 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.74 million, down from 166,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Principal Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $53.9. About 1.06 million shares traded. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 0.39% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial at Barclays Insurance Forum Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Principal® Kicks-Off National Effort to Boost Low Business Succession Planning; 26/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL AUM $673.8B; 30/03/2018 – MOODY’S CORP – DESIGNATED MICHAEL S. CRIMMINS TO SERVE ON INTERIM BASIS AS CO’S PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL 1Q OPER REV. $368.5M, EST. $3.42B; 12/04/2018 – CS PFG REPORTS FORMATION OF DIRECTS & CO-INVESTMENTS GROUP; 07/05/2018 – Principal Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 16/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC SAYS AS OF MARCH 31, AUM BY ASSET MANAGER WERE $423.8 BILLION FOR PRINCIPAL GLOBAL INVESTORS – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 Principal a Top Company for Executive Women; 26/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $1.40, EST. $1.35

Partner Fund Management Lp, which manages about $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nevro Corp by 165,134 shares to 721,229 shares, valued at $45.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Irhythm Technologies Inc by 126,214 shares in the quarter, for a total of 542,033 shares, and has risen its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH).

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $253.72 million for 46.10 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.43 EPS, down 14.37% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.67 per share. PFG’s profit will be $398.68 million for 9.42 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Principal Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.92% negative EPS growth.

Palisade Asset Management Llc, which manages about $645.77 million and $631.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 6,414 shares to 23,804 shares, valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 5,409 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,143 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).

