As Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Share Price Rose, Holder Moreno Evelyn V Decreased Its Stake by $525,250; Raub Brock Capital Management LP Decreased Its Mastercard (MA) Holding by $2.22 Million

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp sold 9,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,543 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.79M, down from 101,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $279.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $273.34. About 2.25M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NOMINATES 14 CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents $6.89 Billion; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 16/04/2018 – FORMER USTR MIKE FROMAN IS SAID TO JOIN MASTERCARD: POLITICO; 17/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS PHYSICAL AND DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS UNDER ONE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018

Moreno Evelyn V decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 27.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V sold 2,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,250 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $189.99. About 1.23 million shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Effectiveness of Edwards Lifesciences SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) in the Chinese; 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.15; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M; 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TRANSCATHETER HEART VALVE THERAPY SALES OF $551.6 MLN, UP 2.3 PCT; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 22/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – EDWARDS SAPIEN 3 VALVE DATA DEMONSTRATED CONSISTENCY WITH THOSE RESULTS ACHIEVED IN EARLIER CONTROLLED CLINICAL TRIALS; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q EPS 96c

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.04 million activity.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Mastercard Announces Annual Meeting Results – Business Wire” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Mastercard Announces Webcast of Annual Meeting of Stockholders – Business Wire” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks Anyone Can Understand – The Motley Fool” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Visa Will Remain Payments Industry Leader By Focusing On Its Cross-Border Payments Business – Forbes” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95 million and $475.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5,386 shares to 136,541 shares, valued at $21.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 214,147 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,372 are owned by Evanson Asset Llc. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 200,553 shares. Haverford Tru Company has 671,741 shares. Sunbelt Secs Incorporated invested 0.67% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Skylands Limited Liability has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Boston And Mngmt stated it has 2.7% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Smith Chas P Associate Pa Cpas stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Gilder Gagnon Howe & Ltd Liability holds 0.24% or 94,578 shares. Park Natl Corporation Oh holds 1,296 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 31,045 shares. Guyasuta Investment Advsr reported 186,056 shares. Moreover, Art Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 0.58% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 41,300 shares. Smith Salley invested in 41,676 shares or 1.58% of the stock. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Limited holds 0.31% or 202,578 shares in its portfolio. 11,807 were reported by Linscomb Williams.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86 billion for 37.55 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 7.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.24 per share. EW’s profit will be $272.34M for 35.71 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.76% EPS growth.