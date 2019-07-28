As Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Share Price Rose, Holder Brown Advisory Securities Has Trimmed Its Position by $401,482; Awm Investment Company Boosted Its Liqtech International (LIQT) Stake by $1.34 Million; Share Value Rose

Brown Advisory Securities Llc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 44.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc sold 2,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,611 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $499,000, down from 4,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $212.85. About 1.14 million shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT; 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 14/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 22/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Confirms Clinical Trial Outcomes For Patients Treated With Edwards SAPIEN 3 Valve; 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING HIGHER END OF 2018 SALES OUTLOOK RANGE OF $3.5 BLN TO $3.9 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.15; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018

Awm Investment Company Inc increased its stake in Liqtech International Inc. (LIQT) by 14.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc bought 672,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.31M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.41 million, up from 4.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Liqtech International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $181.80M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.86. About 131,571 shares traded. LiqTech International, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LIQT) has risen 375.87% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 371.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LIQT News: 15/05/2018 – LIQTECH INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.03; 11/04/2018 LiqTech Signs Another Framework Agreement With Marine Scrubber Manufacturer; 11/04/2018 – LiqTech Signs Letter Of Intent With One Of The World’s Largest Marine Scrubber Manufacturers; 12/04/2018 – LiqTech International Expects Total Gross Proceeds $5.75 Million From Offering; 11/04/2018 – LIQTECH SAYS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT HAS INITIAL TERM FOR 2018 & 2019, PROVIDES THAT MINIMUM 35 SYSTEMS ESTIMATED TO BE DELIVERED DURING INITIAL TERM; 11/04/2018 – LIQTECH INTERNATIONAL INC – SIGNED FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH A MARINE SCRUBBER MANUFACTURER; 12/04/2018 – LiqTech Intl, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 15/05/2018 – LiqTech International 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 07/05/2018 – LiqTech International, Inc. To Discuss Results For The First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06B and $508.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Orthopediatrics Corp. by 111,377 shares to 373,041 shares, valued at $16.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Maxlinear Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 54,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,764 shares, and cut its stake in Maxwell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 7 investors sold LIQT shares while 8 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 16.11 million shares or 6.47% less from 17.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apis Cap Advisors Llc holds 1.19% or 460,000 shares in its portfolio. Two Sigma Ltd Liability Com holds 24,389 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 192,009 are held by Morgan Stanley. Eam Invsts Ltd Liability Com holds 503,701 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Northern Trust Corp has invested 0% in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT). Charles Schwab invested 0% of its portfolio in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT). The New York-based Awm Inv has invested 2.25% in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT). Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co holds 100,000 shares. Blackrock Incorporated stated it has 0% in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT). Vanguard Incorporated holds 0% or 914,092 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Selz Capital Limited Com has 0.11% invested in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) for 259,000 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp owns 2.42M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag stated it has 0% in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT). Parsons Cap Mgmt Incorporated Ri reported 0.01% of its portfolio in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT). Bell State Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT).

Brown Advisory Securities Llc, which manages about $869.60 million and $425.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange (FPE) by 17,784 shares to 91,988 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.