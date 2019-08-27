As Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Share Price Rose, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Has Lowered Stake; Merck & Co (MRK) Share Value Rose While Raymond James Trust Cut Position

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 54.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc sold 6,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 5,675 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, down from 12,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $214.89. About 621,128 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 01/05/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q EPS 96c; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.70; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT THVT FY UNDERLYING SALES GROWTH RATE TO BE AT HIGHER END OF 11 PCT TO 15 PCT; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT; 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe

Raymond James Trust decreased its stake in Merck & Co (MRK) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust sold 5,486 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 254,799 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.19M, down from 260,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Merck & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $85.52. About 4.27M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 14/05/2018 – Dulera ( mometasone + formoterol ; Merck & Co) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS NEGATIVE EXCHANGE RATE EFFECTS ON ADJ EBITDA NOW SEEN IN A RANGE OF -5% TO -7% (PREVIOUSLY -4% TO -6%); 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE, MERCK & CO. SAY EPACADOSTAT STUDY DID NOT MEET ENDPOINT; 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH; 25/03/2018 – ONO: OPDIVO APPROVED FOR WIDER USE IN HODGKIN LYMPHOMA IN KOREA; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO PLUS LOW-DOSE YERVOY COMBINATION REDUCES RISK OF PROGRES; 29/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq meets targets in lung cancer trial; 07/05/2018 – AVMA and Merck Animal Health reveal recipients of 3 prestigious veterinary awards in celebration of National Pet Week, May 6-12; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – EXPENSES INCURRED DURING CO-DEVELOPMENT, INCLUDING FOR STUDIES EVALUATING LENVIMA AS MONOTHERAPY, TO BE SHARED EQUALLY BY CO, EISAI

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61B and $882.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 5,475 shares to 113,667 shares, valued at $7.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 24,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in Genpact Ltd (NYSE:G).

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Edwards Lifesciences (EW) on Watch on SAPIEN 3 Recall – StreetInsider.com” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 314% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Edwards SAPIEN 3 TAVR Receives FDA Approval For Low-Risk Patients – PRNewswire” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Edwards Lifesciences Shares Fall As FDA Reports Recall Of Sapien 3 Ultra – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Ocbj.com‘s news article titled: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $255.80 million for 43.68 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mathes holds 0.67% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 15,917 shares. Compton Capital Mgmt Ri invested in 0.81% or 22,494 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada invested in 161,087 shares. Marathon Capital has invested 0.4% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Citigroup Inc holds 0.21% or 2.57 million shares. Westchester Cap Management reported 154 shares stake. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) reported 10,600 shares stake. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Llc has 90,651 shares. M&T Bank & Trust Corporation invested in 2.69 million shares or 1.17% of the stock. Goelzer Invest Management Incorporated holds 186,650 shares or 1.47% of its portfolio. Mraz Amerine And Assoc accumulated 3,882 shares. Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.43% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited holds 110,338 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. 76,756 are held by Choate Invest Advisors. Natl Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.74% or 116,067 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding Merck (NYSE:MRK) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Merck & Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MRK) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Merck Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Jim Cramer’s Negative Take on Pfizer Is Flat-Out Wrong – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merck Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.