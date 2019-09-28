As Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Market Value Rose, Holder Congress Asset Management Company Has Cut Holding by $466,072; Voloridge Investment Management Has Increased Regency Ctrs (REG) Stake

Congress Asset Management Company decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 5.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company sold 2,533 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 41,865 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.73M, down from 44,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $217.29. About 1.47 million shares traded or 29.63% up from the average. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP SAYS BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGATION; 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 22/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – EDWARDS SAPIEN 3 VALVE DATA DEMONSTRATED CONSISTENCY WITH THOSE RESULTS ACHIEVED IN EARLIER CONTROLLED CLINICAL TRIALS; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.22, EST. $1.11; 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe; 20/04/2018 – DJ Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EW); 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TRANSCATHETER HEART VALVE THERAPY SALES OF $551.6 MLN, UP 2.3 PCT; 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.70

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (REG) by 963.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc bought 35,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 39,205 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62M, up from 3,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Regency Ctrs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $69.08. About 847,035 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 6.38% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 11/04/2018 – GENESIS HEALTHCARE INC GEN.N – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SELL 23 TEXAS SKILLED NURSING FACILITIES TO REGENCY REIT, LLC; 26/03/2018 – Regency Centers Announces Amended And Restated $1.25 Billion Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 02/05/2018 – HYATT REGENCY MONTEREY HOTEL OFFERS EXTRAORDINARY WEDDING & HONEYMOON PACKAGE; 06/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: Netflix is attempting to acquire Regency Outdoor Advertising, a billboard company, for $300M as it increas; 20/04/2018 – Gazit-Globe Ltd Reports 8.1% Stake in Regency Centers; 30/04/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 96C, EST. 94C; 16/05/2018 – ACCLAIMED HYATT REGENCY CINCINNATI CHEF KAROL OSINSKI WINS PRESTIGOUS CULINARY AWARD; 21/04/2018 – DJ Regency Centers Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REG); 27/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS CORP REG.N : MORGAN STANLEY STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; 23/05/2018 – Hyatt Regency Shenzhen Airport Opens in China

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $3.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 99,568 shares to 33,327 shares, valued at $3.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 44,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,200 shares, and cut its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY).

More notable recent Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Blockstack Is Planning One of the First Reg A+ Compliant Token Offerings In the US – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Hold Regency Centers (REG) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Reg A+ IPOs Under Fire As Longfin Faces SEC Fraud Charges – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Knightscope Goes Public Under Regulation A – Business Wire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq offers technological solutions to sports betting operators – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 26 investors sold REG shares while 101 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 159.17 million shares or 0.25% more from 158.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kempen Capital Nv owns 177,517 shares. Telos Capital Management Inc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 6,739 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 32,227 shares. 5.58M were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Lp. United Cap Advisers has 0.01% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 11,723 shares. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 90,199 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bankshares stated it has 0% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.01% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Moreover, Pggm Invs has 1.36% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 259,842 shares. Natixis reported 98,186 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 1.06 million shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 25,483 shares. Valley Advisers accumulated 299 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Horizon Investments Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 4,989 shares.

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Large-Cap Healthcare Stocks Recently Hitting All-Time Highs: Are They Buys? – Motley Fool” on September 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Forget the Inverted Yield Curve, These 3 Stocks Just Hit All-Time Highs – Motley Fool” published on August 20, 2019, Ocbj.com published: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Edwards to buyback an additional $1B of stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47B and $7.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,582 shares to 104,372 shares, valued at $8.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 8,589 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.38M shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).