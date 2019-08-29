As Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Market Value Rose, Holder Cohen Lawrence B Decreased Stake by $866,185; As Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Share Value Declined, Gam Holding Ag Cut by $2.17 Million Its Position

Gam Holding Ag decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 17.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag sold 20,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The institutional investor held 95,311 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.06 million, down from 116,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $85.4. About 1.53 million shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – MANAGEMENT UPDATES ITS FULL YEAR OUTLOOK; 23/05/2018 – Consumer Cos Up As Tiffany, Ralph Lauren Rally — Consumer Roundup; 24/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Raises Dividend By 10% — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany Tops Views, Boosts Guidance — Earnings Review; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – BOARD AUTHORIZES $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 12/04/2018 – Tiffany at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES ROSE 3%; 16/05/2018 – National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces the Appointment of Tiffany S. Kenyon as Senior Vice President and Senior Legal; 06/04/2018 – Rathbone Brothers Adds Autodesk, Exits Tiffany: 13F; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $280 MLN

Cohen Lawrence B decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 20.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B sold 4,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 17,715 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, down from 22,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $220.92. About 331,369 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT THVT FY UNDERLYING SALES GROWTH RATE TO BE AT HIGHER END OF 11 PCT TO 15 PCT; 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 22/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – EDWARDS SAPIEN 3 VALVE DATA DEMONSTRATED CONSISTENCY WITH THOSE RESULTS ACHIEVED IN EARLIER CONTROLLED CLINICAL TRIALS; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TRANSCATHETER HEART VALVE THERAPY SALES OF $551.6 MLN, UP 2.3 PCT; 14/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL) by 11,347 shares to 13,755 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 2,443 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,002 shares, and has risen its stake in Dropbox Inc.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $255.80 million for 44.90 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $142.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 8,260 shares to 41,688 shares, valued at $1.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.