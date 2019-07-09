As Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Market Value Rose, Eqis Capital Management Has Trimmed by $1.21 Million Its Position; Heitman Real Estate Securities Has Boosted Its Simon Property Group (SPG) Position

Eqis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 40.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc sold 6,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,181 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76 million, down from 15,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $186.76. About 907,483 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees FY Sales $3.5B-$3.9B; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 22/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Confirms Clinical Trial Outcomes For Patients Treated With Edwards SAPIEN 3 Valve; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – 2018 ADJ SHR OUTLOOK RAISED TO $4.50 TO $4.70 FROM $4.43 TO $4.63; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc bought 61,663 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 872,128 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $158.91M, up from 810,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Simon Property Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $164.28. About 1.25 million shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has risen 12.01% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS on 38c Gains From Disposition Activity; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED PLANS TO OPEN AT LEAST FIVE NEW HOTELS AT SIMON SHOPPING CENTERS OVER NEXT SEVERAL YEARS; 30/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS AT MILKEN CONFERENCE; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q-End U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Occupancy 94.6%; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Portfolio Net Operating Income Rose 4.8%; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Base Minimun Rent Rose 3.2%; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL PORTFOLIO NOI GROWTH WAS 4.8%; 21/05/2018 – The Transformation Of The Shops At Riverside Begins Exciting Third Phase; 20/03/2018 – Deason’s call for Xerox to waive advance notice bylaw has precedent; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SIMON PROPERTY GROUP; OUTLOOK IS STABLE

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Edwards Comments On Updated TAVR National Coverage Determination – PRNewswire” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 314% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why We Like Edwards Lifesciences Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:EW) 23% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on June 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About BCE Inc. (BCE) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 7.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.24 per share. EW’s profit will be $272.35M for 35.11 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.76% EPS growth.

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38 million and $1.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 277,176 shares to 368,090 shares, valued at $3.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 294,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 588,565 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

More notable recent Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Analyzing Seritage Growth Properties’ Public Comps – Seeking Alpha” on January 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What It’s Going to Take to Survive the Next Round of Store Closures – Motley Fool” published on June 27, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Simon to Make Strategic Investment in Allied Esports and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. – Business Wire” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Niantic Teams with AT&T and Simon to Bring the Magic of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite to Real-World Retail Locations – PRNewswire” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Forget What Simon Says, Listen To What Mr. Market Is Saying – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Management Gp Lc reported 2,468 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 4.08 million shares. Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.02% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). The Illinois-based Calamos Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Ci Invs holds 0.06% or 54,983 shares in its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 3,044 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Cwm Limited Liability holds 323 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Trustmark Commercial Bank Department holds 10,684 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Arcadia Invest Mgmt Corp Mi reported 0.05% stake. 48,237 are owned by Nomura. Regions Financial accumulated 1,052 shares. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust Inc holds 0.02% or 2,224 shares in its portfolio. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc reported 13,645 shares. Cordasco Financial reported 225 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Amica Retiree Med Tru accumulated 0.63% or 3,934 shares.