As Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Market Value Rose, Cohen Lawrence B Has Trimmed Position; As Ultra Clean Hldgs (UCTT) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Lyon Street Capital Has Trimmed by $348,777 Its Holding

Cohen Lawrence B decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B sold 2,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 15,693 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.90 million, down from 17,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.71B market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $6.4 during the last trading session, reaching $229.4. About 1.37M shares traded or 25.49% up from the average. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees FY Sales $3.5B-$3.9B; 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 14/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M; 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Effectiveness of Edwards Lifesciences SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) in the Chinese; 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards

Lyon Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc (UCTT) by 42.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyon Street Capital Llc sold 26,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.20% . The hedge fund held 37,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $515,000, down from 63,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyon Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $579.68M market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $14.73. About 163,786 shares traded. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) has risen 9.45% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.45% the S&P500. Some Historical UCTT News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCTT); 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean 1Q EPS 66c; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Ultra Clean; 14/05/2018 – Rubric Capital Buys New 2% Position in Ultra Clean; 23/05/2018 – UCT to Participate in the Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference and the Cowen Annual Technology Conference; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean Sees 2Q EPS 50c-EPS 59c; 23/05/2018 – Ultra Clean Presenting at Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Launches REG Ultra Clean™ Diesel; 07/05/2018 – Hood River Capital Buys New 1.9% Position in Ultra Clean; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int

Lyon Street Capital Llc, which manages about $432.26M and $58.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,171 shares to 8,500 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Health Ins Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 41,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,448 shares, and has risen its stake in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 12 investors sold UCTT shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 30.80 million shares or 4.51% less from 32.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.16 EPS, down 46.67% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.3 per share. UCTT’s profit will be $6.30M for 23.02 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.81% negative EPS growth.

