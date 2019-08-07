As Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Market Value Rose, Barometer Capital Management Decreased Position; Fiduciary Counselling Increased Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) as Stock Price Declined

Fiduciary Counselling Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Counselling Inc bought 14,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 263,161 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93M, up from 248,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Counselling Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $24.36. About 4.74M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS

Barometer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 7.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc sold 2,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The hedge fund held 23,525 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50M, down from 25,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $212.73. About 800,980 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TRANSCATHETER HEART VALVE THERAPY SALES OF $551.6 MLN, UP 2.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q EPS 96c; 22/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – EDWARDS SAPIEN 3 VALVE DATA DEMONSTRATED CONSISTENCY WITH THOSE RESULTS ACHIEVED IN EARLIER CONTROLLED CLINICAL TRIALS; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT; 25/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP EW.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM RATING; 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $255.80 million for 43.24 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58B and $878.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 31,900 shares to 34,700 shares, valued at $8.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQUNF) by 82,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4.

