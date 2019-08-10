As Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Trimmed Its Stake by $7.64 Million; As At&T (T) Share Price Rose, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Has Upped Holding

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 60.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 26,585 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.09 million, down from 66,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $217.63. About 559,785 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 552.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc bought 36,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 43,165 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, up from 6,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.38 billion market cap company. It closed at $34.54 lastly. It is down 6.41% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S PEGATRON SAYS 2017 NET INCOME AT T$16.01 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Tech Today: Facebook’s Comeback, AT&T’s Quagmire, Ceridian’s Debut — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – AT&T Would Use Time Warner as a `Weapon,’ Justice Dept. Says; 09/04/2018 – CHC Announces EdRev Expo’s 10th Anniversary, April 21 at AT&T Park; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 09/03/2018 – ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$26.95 BLN; 12/04/2018 – QATAR BOND TRANCHES INCLUDE $6 BLN MATURING IN 2048, PRICED AT T PLUS 205 BASIS POINTS; 30/03/2018 – Hiya Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 06/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S FORMOSA PETROCHEMICAL 6505.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$58.6 BLN; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 6,044 shares to 30,906 shares, valued at $3.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Powershares Etf Trust (PRFZ) by 34,376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,027 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $854.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 219,445 shares to 734,445 shares, valued at $24.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amarin Corp Plc Spons Adr Repr 1 Share (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 270,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 370,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Livanova Plc.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $255.80M for 44.23 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.