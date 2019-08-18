As Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Baxter Bros Cut Position by $332,149; Adtran (ADTN) Holder Tieton Capital Management Has Raised Holding

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Adtran Inc (ADTN) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 33,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.80% . The institutional investor held 264,512 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62M, up from 231,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Adtran Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $513.95 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.75. About 145,509 shares traded. ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) has declined 31.63% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ADTN News: 08/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at Conference May 31; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 1.5% Position in Adtran; 03/04/2018 – ADTRAN, Inc. to Release First Quarter Earnings on April 18, 2018; 16/04/2018 – ADTRAN Launches Cloud-Managed Residential Wi-Fi Solution Powered by Enterprise-Class Technology; 04/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 20/03/2018 ADTRAN Increases Market Leadership in North American MSO Business by Entering Broad Based Agreement with Sumitomo Electric Industries; 20/03/2018 – ADTRAN INC ADTN.O – INCREASES MARKET LEADERSHIP IN NORTH AMERICAN MSO BUSINESS BY ENTERING BROAD BASED AGREEMENT WITH SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES; 14/05/2018 – Telecom Paper: Bezeq Israel upgrades fixed network to 250 Mbps using Vplus from Nokia, Adtran; 14/05/2018 – ADTRAN to Lead Broadband Forum’s Advanced Application-Level Traffic Generation Testing; 15/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98 million and $112.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 80,235 shares to 195,345 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold ADTN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 0.54% more from 42.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur The has 31,736 shares. Element Capital Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 21,720 shares. Tower Lc (Trc) accumulated 684 shares. Pnc Service Gru Inc Inc stated it has 971 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0% or 14,547 shares. Legal General Grp Inc Public Ltd Com reported 0% of its portfolio in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN). Gru One Trading Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) for 1 shares. Sterling Capital Management Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) for 61,715 shares. Voya Investment Lc holds 20,148 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0% in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN). Heartland Advisors Inc has invested 0.83% of its portfolio in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Ltd Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN). Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 198,276 shares or 0% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN). Kennedy Cap Mngmt accumulated 941,981 shares.