As Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Market Valuation Rose, Sands Capital Management Decreased Stake; Verisign (VRSN) Stock Rose While Citadel Advisors Has Cut Stake

Sands Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 3.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc sold 262,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 7.69M shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 billion, down from 7.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $215.07. About 1.15M shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees FY Sales $3.5B-$3.9B; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q EPS 96c; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 14/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.53, REV VIEW $3.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 97.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 104,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The hedge fund held 2,512 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $456,000, down from 107,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $212.8. About 725,903 shares traded or 21.83% up from the average. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Net $134.3M; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN SEES 2018 REV. $1.2B-1.215B

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $255.80M for 43.71 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07 billion and $32.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 522,327 shares to 3.62 million shares, valued at $431.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 936 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,703 shares, and has risen its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU).

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Connectone Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 29,593 shares to 64,689 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU) by 281,618 shares in the quarter, for a total of 408,118 shares, and has risen its stake in Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT).