As Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Market Valuation Rose, Partner Fund Management LP Lowered Its Stake; Stone Ridge Asset Management Increased Cvs Health (CVS) Position by $904,657

Partner Fund Management Lp decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 33.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp sold 180,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The hedge fund held 360,307 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.94 million, down from 540,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $212.73. About 800,980 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Effectiveness of Edwards Lifesciences SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) in the Chinese; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP SAYS BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGATION; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.53, REV VIEW $3.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – DJ Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EW); 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 14/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Stockholders

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 289.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc bought 17,069 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 22,970 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 5,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $54.09. About 12.21M shares traded or 45.92% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 16/03/2018 – CVS Health is now offering GlaxoSmithKline’s shingles vaccine, Shingrix, at stores nationwide; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly CFO to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 06/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Aetna Rtgs Remain On CW Neg Post CVS Announcmnt; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Rhode Island to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Expects CVS Will Pay Down Debt, Resulting in Leverage Improving to Low-4x Area Within One Year of Closing; 08/05/2018 – Buoy Health and CVS Health Provide Easy Access to Affordable Care; 06/03/2018 – CVS Supersize $44B Bond for Aetna Deal Gets Triple Orders — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH TO SUPPLEMENT JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS; 29/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $255.80 million for 43.24 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Closer Look At Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s (NYSE:EW) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pre-Open Movers 07/24: (JNCE) (SNPA) (EW) Higher; (IRBT) (TUP) (CAT) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 24, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Call Traders React to THC and JNCE Stock Rallies – Schaeffers Research” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “All Hail The Breakout Kings: Texas Instruments, Coca-Cola, Stanley Black, Snap, Goldman, Edwards Lifesciences, Delta Air Lines – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Medical Device Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Partner Fund Management Lp, which manages about $4.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 151,379 shares to 500,538 shares, valued at $71.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. 4,000 shares were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J, worth $233,080 on Friday, March 1. 9,600 shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W, worth $506,016 on Friday, March 8. BROWN C DAVID II also bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70B and $1.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 21,664 shares to 12,729 shares, valued at $714,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

