As Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Market Valuation Rose, De Burlo Group Has Lowered Holding; Visa (V) Market Value Rose While Wms Partners Lowered Its Holding by $2.34 Million

Wms Partners Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 18.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc sold 13,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 59,134 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.26 million, down from 72,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $397.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $177.27. About 5.70 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – IN ADDITION, VISA AND PAYPAL HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND PARTICIPATION IN VISA DIGITAL ENABLEMENT PROGRAM; 16/03/2018 – Visa finance chief hits out at craze for cryptocurrencies; 01/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA TOURIST VISA REGULATION COMPLETE; 11/05/2018 – Peeks Social Commences Next Phase of Visa Card Program; 18/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s VISA Steel gets interim stay on insolvency proceedings – Economic Times; 08/05/2018 – PENINSULA CLEAN ENERGY PROVIDES VISA CORPORATE CAMPUS 100% RENE; 19/04/2018 – Hainan Will Now Offer a 30-Day Visa-free Travel Entry for 59 Nations; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Cross Border Volume Growth 11%; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY PAYMENTS VOLUME FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, GREW 11% OVER THE PRIOR YEAR ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS; 06/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter

De Burlo Group Inc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 41.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc sold 31,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 43,700 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.07M, down from 74,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $219.5. About 631,080 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EW); 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES; 14/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q EPS 96c; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING HIGHER END OF 2018 SALES OUTLOOK RANGE OF $3.5 BLN TO $3.9 BLN; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $253.72M for 44.98 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44M and $512.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 9,100 shares to 141,600 shares, valued at $10.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 4,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,975 shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.99 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.