As Edwards Lifesciences Corporati (EW) Shares Rose, Scholtz & Company Cut Its Position; Vmware (VMW) Holder Gmt Capital Decreased Stake

Scholtz & Company Llc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporati (EW) by 25.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc sold 6,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 19,378 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71M, down from 26,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corporati for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $221.84. About 624,971 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP SAYS BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGATION; 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 10/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On April 24, 2018; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – 2018 ADJ SHR OUTLOOK RAISED TO $4.50 TO $4.70 FROM $4.43 TO $4.63; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – NOW EXPECTS THAT EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM WILL OCCUR LATER IN 2018; 14/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING HIGHER END OF 2018 SALES OUTLOOK RANGE OF $3.5 BLN TO $3.9 BLN; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more

Gmt Capital Corp decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 6.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp sold 6,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The hedge fund held 89,520 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.16 million, down from 95,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.21% or $5.71 during the last trading session, reaching $141.44. About 3.18 million shares traded or 101.84% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 03/05/2018 – Benu Networks’ Virtual Service Edge Platform Achieves VMware Ready Status; 17/05/2018 – DELL: PUBLIC OFFERING, COMBINATION WITH VMWARE STILL OPTIONS; 18/05/2018 – Michael Dell’s Firm Mulls Deal With VMware Tracker — Barrons.com; 22/05/2018 – VMware Invests in a New Women’s Leadership Innovation Lab at Stanford University; 21/05/2018 – Carl Icahn reveals the size of his position in VMware on CNBC’s “Halftime Report” on Monday; 19/03/2018 – T. Rowe Price Says It Would Be Against a Dell-VMware Merger — Barrons.com; 18/04/2018 – UBER SELECTS VMWARE’S ZANE ROWE AS CFO TO EXECUTE IPO PLANS – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 12/03/2018 – JERICHO CAPITAL SAYS IT OWNS 1.8% STAKE IN VMWARE; 07/03/2018 – CoreSite Announces Availability of VMware Cloud on AWS in Four Markets; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Edwards SAPIEN 3 TAVR Receives FDA Approval For Low-Risk Patients – PRNewswire” on August 16, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Edwards Lifesciences (EW) on Watch on SAPIEN 3 Recall – StreetInsider.com” published on August 22, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “L Brands Options Traders Set a Floor as Stock Slumps – Schaeffers Research” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Edwards Lifesciences down 3% on Sapien recall – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $252.12M for 45.09 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60M and $150.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 19,650 shares to 115,090 shares, valued at $3.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tencent Holdings Limited (TCEHY) by 57,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,690 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).

More notable recent VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “VMware Paints Multi-Faceted Picture Of Computing Future – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does VMware’s Pullback Make It a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should We Expect From VMware, Inc.’s (NYSE:VMW) Earnings In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – VMW – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “VMware to Present at the Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 21, 2019.