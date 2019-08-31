As Edwards Lifesciences Corporati (EW) Share Value Rose, Scholtz & Company Trimmed Its Stake; Hemenway Trust Company Has Lowered Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding by $1.16 Million

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 25.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 14,478 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 42,948 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, down from 57,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 8.27M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 21/05/2018 – ExxonMobil and Employees Donate Almost $50 Million to U.S. Colleges and Universities; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS CONSISTING OF OPERATED & NON-OPERATED PROPERTIES IN CANADA; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY SHUTS SECOND-LARGEST CRUDE UNIT; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – FACILITY STARTUP FOR POTENTIAL U.S. GULF COAST PROJECT COULD COME AS EARLY AS 2021; 30/03/2018 – Exxon Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5; 03/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exxon pushes ahead with Rosneft LNG project despite sanctions; 15/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Senior Vice President Mark Albers to Retire; 10/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: 1 seriously injured in stabbing during tow truck dispute at Exxon station in Crystal City…; 28/03/2018 – WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD WPL.AX – ACQUISITION OF EXXONMOBIL’S INTEREST IN SCARBOROUGH GAS FIELD HAS BEEN COMPLETED; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Sees 2025 Downstream Margins Increasing by 20%

Scholtz & Company Llc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporati (EW) by 25.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc sold 6,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 19,378 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71 million, down from 26,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corporati for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $221.84. About 758,211 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TRANSCATHETER HEART VALVE THERAPY SALES OF $551.6 MLN, UP 2.3 PCT; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.22, EST. $1.11; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales; 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.70; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 14/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TOTAL ADJ SALES $937.5 MLN, UP 9.3 PCT

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $252.12M for 45.09 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60M and $150.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,227 shares to 86,009 shares, valued at $10.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tencent Holdings Limited (TCEHY) by 57,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,690 shares, and has risen its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM).

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,458 shares to 4,938 shares, valued at $8.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novozymes A S Dkk 2.0 by 22,215 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,843 shares, and has risen its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Kanawha Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 1.8% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 158,498 shares. United Automobile Association reported 0.51% stake. Investment Of Virginia Llc reported 54,968 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Limited Com owns 4,689 shares. Moreover, Ironwood Counsel Limited has 1.27% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Independent holds 72,259 shares or 2.28% of its portfolio. Hamilton Point Investment Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 0.26% or 7,191 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insurance Communication The has invested 0.56% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Bancshares Of Mellon Corp owns 1.17% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 51.93 million shares. 93,531 are held by Ci Investments. Hourglass Lc holds 100,808 shares. Insight 2811 holds 0.4% or 6,498 shares. Sadoff Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 4,970 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.41% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Chem Retail Bank has 140,751 shares.