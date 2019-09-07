As Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) Shares Rose, Shareholder Ithaka Group Lowered Holding by $539,193; Skyline Asset Management LP Holding in Berry Global Group (BERY) Lowered as Valuation Declined

Ithaka Group Llc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc sold 2,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 106,235 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.33 million, down from 109,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $226.29. About 896,234 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500.

Skyline Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY) by 31.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp sold 57,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The institutional investor held 126,600 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82 million, down from 184,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $38.77. About 696,650 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S: BERRY’S Ba3 CFR & STABLE OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 30/04/2018 – Berry Global Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Adj EPS 84c; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packaging group SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner Pros to Know; 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation; 21/04/2018 – DJ Berry Global Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BERY); 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL CONFIRMS FY ADJUSTED FCF VIEW; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Buys New 1.3% Position in Berry Global; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Ocbj.com which released: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Forget the Inverted Yield Curve, These 3 Stocks Just Hit All-Time Highs – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Edwards Lifesciences (EW) on Watch on SAPIEN 3 Recall – StreetInsider.com” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 314% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35 million and $627.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 30,705 shares to 245,808 shares, valued at $25.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 43,916 shares in the quarter, for a total of 321,999 shares, and has risen its stake in Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $253.72 million for 46.37 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.

Skyline Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.24 billion and $588.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc. by 93,600 shares to 638,300 shares, valued at $10.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Berry Global Group’s Shares Plunged 18.7% Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Berry Plastics Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “BERY or ATR: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Berry Global – Risk Adjusted Return Of -25% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.