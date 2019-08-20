As Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Ithaka Group Trimmed Position by $539,193; As The Southern Company (SO) Shares Rose, Welch Group Has Raised by $486,183 Its Holding

Ithaka Group Llc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc sold 2,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 106,235 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.33M, down from 109,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $224.96. About 445,822 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 22/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Confirms Clinical Trial Outcomes For Patients Treated With Edwards SAPIEN 3 Valve; 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q EPS 96c; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TOTAL ADJ SALES $937.5 MLN, UP 9.3 PCT; 22/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – EDWARDS SAPIEN 3 VALVE DATA DEMONSTRATED CONSISTENCY WITH THOSE RESULTS ACHIEVED IN EARLIER CONTROLLED CLINICAL TRIALS; 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 01/05/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘

Welch Group Llc increased its stake in The Southern Company (SO) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc bought 9,533 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 587,450 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.36M, up from 577,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in The Southern Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $57.81. About 1.36 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN M&A CALL BEGINS; 02/05/2018 – Southern Company Is Primarily Focused on Labor, Says CFO Beattie (Video); 02/05/2018 – LOWER TAXES FUELING ECONOMY, DRIVING DEMAND FOR POWER: SOUTHERN; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 60C, FROM 58C, EST. 60C; 09/05/2018 – Georgia Power Marketplace features latest Hive home products; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 23/05/2018 – Southern Co. Unit Southern Power To Sell 33% Stake In Solar Portfolio For $1.2 Billion — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Southern’s Georgia Power to Buy Energy From Invenergy Solar Farm; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER IN AN PACT TO SELL A MINORITY INTEREST IN SOLAR; 18/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S HATCH 2 REACTOR CUT TO 50% POWER FROM 100%: NRC

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35 million and $627.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 43,916 shares to 321,999 shares, valued at $37.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 30,705 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,808 shares, and has risen its stake in Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $259.49 million for 45.72 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12 million and $908.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,029 shares to 305 shares, valued at $116,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mc Donalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,443 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,063 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Mkt (VTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 873,725 shares. Aldebaran Financial Inc invested in 18,579 shares or 0.68% of the stock. North Star Inv Corporation reported 5,600 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 68.56 million were accumulated by Blackrock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 14,341 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited holds 6,607 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 677,773 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Shelton Cap Mgmt accumulated 667 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 4,710 are owned by Boston Rech & Management. Farmers Bancshares owns 42,785 shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. Mraz Amerine Inc invested in 6,890 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Reaves W H accumulated 1.41M shares. Moreover, Eagle Ridge has 0.95% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).