As Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) Share Price Rose, Holder Patten & Patten Has Decreased Holding; Par Capital Management Boosted Its Boyd Gaming (BYD) Stake

Patten & Patten Inc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc sold 2,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 75,919 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.03M, down from 78,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $3.77 during the last trading session, reaching $218.86. About 455,008 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.22, EST. $1.11; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 01/05/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP SAYS BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGATION; 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018

Par Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 7.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc bought 165,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The hedge fund held 2.36M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.56M, up from 2.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $26.92. About 556,059 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 24/05/2018 – FTC: 20181256: Boyd Gaming Corporation; West Charitable Distribution Adviser, LLC; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 35C; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Buy Lattner Entertainment Group Illinois for $100 Million — Deal Digest; 14/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING CORP BYD.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming Sees Deal Closing By End 2; 04/04/2018 – PGCB: The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort To Boyd Gaming; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Net $41.4M; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Rev $606.1M; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46 billion and $5.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 2.17M shares to 9.89M shares, valued at $561.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 555,469 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15.06 million shares, and cut its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 30 investors sold BYD shares while 67 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 73.65 million shares or 3.42% more from 71.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel Fincl has 0% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 43,193 shares. Paloma Prtn Management owns 9,834 shares. Virtu Limited Company reported 0.02% stake. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has invested 0% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Trexquant Invest LP holds 0.14% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) or 57,376 shares. Retail Bank Of America De has invested 0.01% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 12,984 shares. Us Commercial Bank De holds 0% or 36,946 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement has 0.01% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 42,590 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 179,536 shares. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 12,248 shares. Amer holds 0.02% or 206,071 shares in its portfolio. Sei Com holds 0.01% or 68,627 shares.

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $924.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 15,991 shares to 151,174 shares, valued at $8.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 9,266 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,499 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Pete Corp Del Com (NYSE:OXY).