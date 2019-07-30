As Edwards Lifesciences Com (EW) Stock Rose, Endurance Wealth Management Has Trimmed Stake; Bernzott Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding in Hill (HRC) by $1.61 Million

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Hill (HRC) by 10.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors sold 15,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 135,262 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.32 million, down from 150,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Hill for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $107.85. About 237,618 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 9.93% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS $4.57-$4.6; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Announces Divestiture Of Third-Party Rental Business; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS – BOARD DECLARED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.20/SHARE; 12/03/2018 – HILL-ROM REPORTS SALE OF THIRD-PARTY RENTAL BUSINESS; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Expects to Close the Transaction During Hill-Rom’s Fiscal 3Q; 26/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Showcases Surgical Leadership and New Safety Innovations at AORN 2018; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Holdings Second-Quarter Profit Falls 16%; 07/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Holdings Board Elects William G. Dempsey as Executive Chairman; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS NAMES WILLIAM G. DEMPSEY EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM RAISES QTRLY DIV

Endurance Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com (EW) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc sold 1,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,091 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.05 million, down from 90,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $216.86. About 847,642 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – 2018 ADJ SHR OUTLOOK RAISED TO $4.50 TO $4.70 FROM $4.43 TO $4.63; 10/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On April 24, 2018; 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards; 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67 million and $826.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 7,265 shares to 406,760 shares, valued at $22.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) by 6,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 894,819 shares, and has risen its stake in Quotient Technology.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold HRC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 53.48 million shares or 5.51% less from 56.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polar Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.5% or 510,000 shares in its portfolio. Sio Management Ltd Llc reported 0.28% stake. M&T Retail Bank has 0% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) for 5,783 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 116,665 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 1.72 million shares. 15,084 are held by Foster Motley. Qs Investors Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 2,700 shares. South Dakota Investment Council has invested 0.02% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Utd Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) for 8,772 shares. Coldstream invested in 0.09% or 10,249 shares. Stifel Corp invested in 21,853 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 114,889 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt reported 0.05% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Three Peaks Mngmt Lc has 1.38% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 187,194 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 5.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.15 per share. HRC’s profit will be $80.79M for 22.28 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $255.80 million for 44.08 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.