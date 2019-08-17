As Edwards Lifesciences Com (EW) Market Value Rose, United American Securities Has Lifted Position; Assetmark Has Increased Its Nextera Energy Com (NEE) Position

Assetmark Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NEE) by 32.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc bought 6,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 26,476 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.12 million, up from 19,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $217.53. About 2.53M shares traded or 48.67% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Finance $5.1B Purchase Price Through Issuance of New Debt; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95, EST. $7.73; 22/03/2018 – FPL delivers best-ever service reliability in 2017, continuing to rank best among all major energy companies in Florida; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio, sources say [20:21 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces sale of Canadian renewable portfolio; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Palms Insurance Company, Limited; 17/05/2018 – NextEra Energy schedules live webcast of company’s 2018 annual meeting of shareholders; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Flo

United American Securities Inc increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com (EW) by 180.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc bought 3,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 5,825 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, up from 2,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $219.34. About 1.08M shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – NOW EXPECTS THAT EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM WILL OCCUR LATER IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP EW.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM RATING; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.70; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TRANSCATHETER HEART VALVE THERAPY SALES OF $551.6 MLN, UP 2.3 PCT; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 20/04/2018 – DJ Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EW); 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.22

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signalpoint Asset Lc reported 1,400 shares. Utah Retirement Sys invested 0.35% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Mcf Advisors Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Broderick Brian C holds 1,390 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 1.38 million shares stake. Wetherby Asset Mgmt invested 0.22% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Of Oklahoma holds 0% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 1,200 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Mgmt owns 50,844 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Pioneer Trust Bancorporation N A Or reported 18,891 shares stake. Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0.21% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Welch Lc invested 3.18% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Kanawha Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Huntington Commercial Bank reported 445,842 shares stake. Cibc Asset Management Inc stated it has 48,856 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. King Wealth invested 0.07% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Concerned About NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Utility Stocks: Sometimes â€˜Boringâ€™ Investments Are Best – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.