As Edwards Lifescience Corporat (EW) Stock Price Rose, Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Has Cut by $955,000 Its Position; As Yum Brands (YUM) Valuation Rose, Bislett Management Trimmed by $1.98 Million Its Stake

Bislett Management Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $116.11. About 693,489 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 20/03/2018 – LAUNCH: YUM! BRANDS $1.975B TLB FOR REFINANCE; CALL MARCH 21; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 68C; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Pizza Hut expanding beer delivery test; 28/03/2018 – TIMING: Yum! Brands $1.975b 7Y TLB Accelerated to 5pm ET Today; 09/05/2018 – Libstar makes market debut on Johannesburg bourse; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – CO, TELEPIZZA ANNOUNCE ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE GROWTH ACROSS LATIN AMERICA (EXCLUDING BRAZIL), CARIBBEAN, SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND SWITZERLAND; 23/03/2018 – Yum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Net $433M; 06/03/2018 Kitchen United Names Former Yum! Brands Executive Meredith Sandland As Chief Operating Officer; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Adj EPS 90c

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifescience Corporat (EW) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifescience Corporat for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $4.32 during the last trading session, reaching $214.9. About 383,528 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – 2018 ADJ SHR OUTLOOK RAISED TO $4.50 TO $4.70 FROM $4.43 TO $4.63; 20/04/2018 – DJ Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EW); 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 22/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – EDWARDS SAPIEN 3 VALVE DATA DEMONSTRATED CONSISTENCY WITH THOSE RESULTS ACHIEVED IN EARLIER CONTROLLED CLINICAL TRIALS; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees FY Sales $3.5B-$3.9B; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 01/05/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING HIGHER END OF 2018 SALES OUTLOOK RANGE OF $3.5 BLN TO $3.9 BLN; 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goelzer Investment Mgmt stated it has 5,026 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Gideon accumulated 0.2% or 5,660 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.06% or 175,717 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Counsel has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Credit Agricole S A accumulated 300 shares. Cibc World Mkts Corporation accumulated 796,176 shares. Optimum Invest Advsrs has 24,233 shares. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership owns 310,324 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Quantitative Invest Mgmt Limited Co has 0.39% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 67,600 shares. Paragon Capital Management has 0.2% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 3,239 shares. Tru Of Virginia Va owns 2,280 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Kistler has 0.07% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Jacobs Levy Equity reported 0.55% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.1% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Nomura holds 0.1% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 227,271 shares.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $259.71 million for 43.68 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.