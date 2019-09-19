As Edward Lifescience Corporate (EW) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Financial Engines Advisors Cut Stake; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Upped Its Holding

Financial Engines Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Edward Lifescience Corporate (EW) by 5.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc sold 1,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 27,187 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.02M, down from 28,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Edward Lifescience Corporate for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $217.84. About 597,837 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 22/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Confirms Clinical Trial Outcomes For Patients Treated With Edwards SAPIEN 3 Valve; 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 14/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT THVT FY UNDERLYING SALES GROWTH RATE TO BE AT HIGHER END OF 11 PCT TO 15 PCT; 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – NOW EXPECTS THAT EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM WILL OCCUR LATER IN 2018

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company bought 2,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 38,312 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.35M, up from 35,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $136.8. About 6.78M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 24/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia is aiming to launch its own rival to Disney parks, officials say; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – AWARE OF PRESS RELEASE OF COMCAST CORPORATION OF MAY 23; 29/05/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney to become most valuable US media company; 08/03/2018 – Jon Favreau Set To Write, Produce Live-action ‘Star Wars’ TV Series For Disney Streaming Service — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – Trump wades into furor over racist Roseanne Barr tweet; 03/04/2018 – Dealbook: Disney Offers to Buy Sky News to Aid Rupert Murdoch’s Bid for Sky; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $4B FIVE-YEAR FACILITY REPLACES $2.25B 5-YEAR CREDIT PACT; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Terms of Iger’s Extension in Best Interests of Company, Holders; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO REORGANIZES BUSINESSES INTO FOUR SEGMENTS

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “8 Dividend Stocks to Buy for a Recession – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney upsizes tender offer, announces early results – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney offering senior notes for tender offers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76 million and $227.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc by 9,800 shares to 16,250 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Linscomb And Williams has 0.06% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Roberts Glore Il owns 0.66% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 7,743 shares. Moreover, Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd has 1.66% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bp Public Limited Co accumulated 257,100 shares. Waratah Capital Advsr has invested 1.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Family Firm reported 0.19% stake. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 28,059 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Liability Company reported 123,714 shares stake. Spirit Of America Mngmt holds 0.31% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 14,650 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0.78% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Jasper Ridge Ptnrs Lp holds 21,099 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 95,877 shares. Davis accumulated 45,308 shares or 3.64% of the stock. Seatown Hldgs Pte Ltd holds 0.09% or 3,601 shares. Bluecrest Cap Limited holds 13,037 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20B and $17.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 39,676 shares to 48,249 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Powershares Etf Trust Ii (PHB) by 96,462 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.86 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SLYG).

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $253.72M for 44.64 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Edwards Lifesciences (EW) on Watch on SAPIEN 3 Recall – StreetInsider.com” on August 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Large-Cap Healthcare Stocks Recently Hitting All-Time Highs: Are They Buys? – Motley Fool” published on September 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Koa Accel Launches as New Type of Medical Device Accelerator, Embedding Expert, Invested Teams to Drive Innovations Forward, Faster, to Reduce Investor Risk – GlobeNewswire” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 314% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Edwards Lifesciences down 3% on Sapien recall – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.