As Edison Intl (Put) (EIX) Market Value Rose, Apollo Management Holdings LP Cut Position; Viking Global Investors LP Upped Position in Activision Blizzard (ATVI) by $140.98 Million as Share Price Rose

Apollo Management Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Edison Intl (Put) (EIX) by 54.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp analyzed 750,000 shares as the company's stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 625,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.13 million, down from 1.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Edison Intl (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $26.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $72.72. About 1.54M shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500.

Viking Global Investors Lp increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 61.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp bought 3.00 million shares as the company's stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 7.91 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $373.30M, up from 4.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $55.06. About 4.11 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500.

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (Call) (NYSE:LEN) by 750,000 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $48.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clearway Energy Inc by 374,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.47M shares, and has risen its stake in Carvana Co (Put).

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 1.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $573.79M for 11.43 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.63% EPS growth.

More important recent Edison International (NYSE:EIX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Does Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Have A Place In Your Dividend Stock Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance" on June 26, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.1 in 2019Q1.

More notable recent Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Activision launching 'Call of Duty: Mobile' Oct. 1 – Seeking Alpha" on September 18, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.15 in 2019Q1.

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90B and $22.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 107,621 shares to 551,040 shares, valued at $51.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moderna Inc by 8.47M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.20M shares, and cut its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG).