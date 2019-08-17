As Edison Intl (EIX) Valuation Rose, Prudential Plc Has Upped Its Stake by $25.50 Million; Bp Wealth Management Stake In Raytheon (RTN) Was Lifted

Prudential Plc increased its stake in Edison Intl (EIX) by 33.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc bought 418,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The hedge fund held 1.66 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.59M, up from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Edison Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $72.5. About 1.46M shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 28/05/2018 – Interpace Diagnostics Conference Set By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Ohio Edison Co. Rtgs; SACP Revised To ‘a+’; 15/03/2018 – Decommissioning Update Set for San Onofre Community Engagement Meeting; 03/05/2018 – CON EDISON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.38, EST. $1.29; 01/05/2018 – EDISON INTERNATIONAL 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES OHIO EDISON FINANCING TRUST OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southern CA Edison – 04/26/2018 01:09 PM; 08/05/2018 – Edison issues outlook on KEFI Minerals (KEFI); 16/04/2018 – Azuri Wins Edison Award Second Year Running; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – So CA Edison – 04/18/2018 05:46 PM

Bp Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Raytheon (RTN) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc bought 10,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 161,505 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.41 million, up from 151,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Raytheon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $178.19. About 1.89M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 20/04/2018 – Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 28/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 28; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.20; 10/05/2018 – Raytheon dedicates new facilities at Missile Systems business; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS PACT FOR RAPID PROCUREMENT OF 779 UNITS OR MORE; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $83M Mine Neutralizer Contract; 29/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Receives Four-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 16/04/2018 – Media group FCW honors Raytheon executive Dave Wajsgras with top federal Information Technology industry award; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon to enhance FAA’s air traffic control system to improve safety and efficiency; 08/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON, PALANTIR TO SHARE $876M ARMY CONTRACT

More notable recent Edison International (NYSE:EIX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Lawsuit for Investors in NYSE: EIX shares against Edison International announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” on January 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Add Edison International (EIX) Stock Now – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Closer Look At The New Clean Energy ETF – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Edison International (NYSE:EIX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Edison sued by Los Angeles County over wildfire damage – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Edison International: Wildfires Act As Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23 billion and $29.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corp/The (NYSE:ALL) by 274,211 shares to 1.94M shares, valued at $182.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Outfront Media Inc by 60,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,421 shares, and cut its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold EIX shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 263.31 million shares or 2.02% less from 268.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 43,457 were reported by Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability. Cornerstone Advisors reported 1,344 shares. Cleararc Cap holds 0.09% or 7,901 shares in its portfolio. Huntington Commercial Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Tompkins Financial, New York-based fund reported 1,459 shares. 2.89 million were accumulated by Deutsche Savings Bank Ag. Lord Abbett Commerce Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.57% or 2.78M shares. 6,882 are held by Security National Trust. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 674,254 shares. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested in 2.36 million shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Limited Co invested in 33,860 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag holds 620,737 shares. Stelac Advisory Llc has 0.05% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Renaissance Techs Lc stated it has 0.22% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Kingdom of Bahrain and US sign agreement for Patriot – PRNewswire” on August 13, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Raytheon, Rheinmetall expand team for US Army combat vehicle competition – PRNewswire” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Air Force to deploy ground-based lasers – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Raytheon on the rise after strong Q2 beat, upsized full-year guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon upgrading Germany’s Patriot integrated air and missile defense system – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.