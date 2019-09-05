As Edison Intl (EIX) Valuation Rose, Landscape Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding; Alliancebernstein LP Has Raised Kadant (KAI) Stake

Alliancebernstein Lp increased its stake in Kadant Inc (KAI) by 21.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp bought 6,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.06% . The hedge fund held 36,150 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18 million, up from 29,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Kadant Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $910.23M market cap company. The stock increased 4.91% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $81.86. About 31,310 shares traded. Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) has declined 2.29% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.29% the S&P500. Some Historical KAI News: 12/03/2018 – KADANT SAYS ON MARCH 7, BOARD NAMED MICHAEL MCKENNEY AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Kadant Raises FY View To EPS $4.98-EPS $5.08; 30/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for RadNet, Molecular Templates, Federated Investors, Kadant, Heartland Financ; 16/05/2018 – Kadant Authorizes Share Repurchase; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Buys New 1.7% Position in Kadant; 30/04/2018 – Kadant 1Q EPS 96c; 08/03/2018 Kadant Declares Cash Dividend; 16/05/2018 – KADANT INC KAI.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 30/04/2018 – Kadant 1Q Rev $149.2M; 14/05/2018 – Ubs Global Asset Americas Buys New 1.2% Position in Kadant

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Edison Intl (EIX) by 60.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 11,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The hedge fund held 7,441 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $461,000, down from 18,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Edison Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $72.13. About 948,804 shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Con Edison May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Yrs; 13/03/2018 – Ameran Names Retired Con Edison President Craig Ivey to Board; 25/04/2018 – Pacific Edge at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Edison Today; 28/05/2018 – VolitionRX Conference Scheduled By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 01/05/2018 – EDISON CEO: UPDATED FIRE LIABILITY STANDARD NEEDED; 04/04/2018 – Sharenet: Italy’s Edison launches spin-off of oil & gas unit; 12/04/2018 – Olympus Receives Prestigious Gold Award in 2018 Edison Awards for Digital Imaging; 10/04/2018 – EDISON: MAY BE HARD TO RAISE CAPITAL IF CAN’T RECOVER FIRE COST; 24/05/2018 – MINERVA NAMES EDISON TICLE AS CFO; 01/05/2018 – Edison International 1Q Net $218M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold KAI shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 9.29 million shares or 1.84% more from 9.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invs owns 0% invested in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) for 735 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) for 66 shares. Aqr Capital holds 3,824 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Group has 0% invested in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) for 1,418 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability accumulated 30,724 shares. Citigroup Inc invested in 0% or 3,816 shares. Whittier Tru Communications has 0% invested in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) for 375 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 11,703 shares. 16,869 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement. Moreover, Covington has 0% invested in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI). Optimum Invest Advsrs owns 100 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI). Federated Investors Incorporated Pa reported 70 shares stake. Citadel Ltd holds 0% or 42,863 shares in its portfolio. Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership owns 0.06% invested in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) for 327,675 shares.

More notable recent Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kadant Reports 2019 First Quarter Results NYSE:KAI – GlobeNewswire” on April 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Kadant to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Kadant Declares Cash Dividend NYSE:KAI – GlobeNewswire” published on March 08, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kadant Announces CEO Succession Plan NYSE:KAI – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $153.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutanix Inc by 876,798 shares to 77,770 shares, valued at $2.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in K12 Inc (NYSE:LRN) by 51,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,294 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Limited.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold EIX shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 263.31 million shares or 2.02% less from 268.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,500 are held by Douglass Winthrop Advisors Lc. 8,425 are held by Registered Inv Advisor. Lord Abbett & Limited Co holds 0.57% or 2.78 million shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). First Personal Financial Services holds 0.01% or 671 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 4.14 million shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Bb&T Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 6,228 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vident Advisory Llc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Covington Capital invested in 5,077 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advsrs invested in 0.03% or 1,237 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has 0.11% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 2.89 million shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams holds 0.29% or 6,608 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.05% stake. Westpac Banking holds 0% or 125,351 shares.

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 1.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $569.36 million for 11.34 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.63% EPS growth.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27 million and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Globl Listed Infr (INF) by 25,940 shares to 81,008 shares, valued at $998,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Farfetch Ltd by 77,797 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,671 shares, and has risen its stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT).