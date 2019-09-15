As Edison Intl (EIX) Stock Price Rose, Holder Rare Infrastructure LTD Lowered Position; Gaming & Leisure Pptys (Put) (GLPI) Holder Citadel Advisors Lowered Holding by $2.53 Million as Market Value Declined

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased its stake in Edison Intl (EIX) by 80.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 895,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 215,041 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.50 million, down from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Edison Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $71.93. About 1.16 million shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 14/05/2018 – Pixium Vision Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Edison for May. 21-22; 10/04/2018 – Edison International Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 27/04/2018 – EDISON SPA EDNn.Ml – SIGNS BINDING AGREEMENT WITH SOLEIL SRL TO BUY ATTIVA; 17/05/2018 – Con Edison at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 11/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES EDISON INTL OUTLOOKS TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE; 19/04/2018 – Airbiquity OTAmatic Named a 2018 Silver Edison Award Winner for Innovative Services; 24/05/2018 – General Electric’s power unit fights for growth as wind, solar gain; 14/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy earns three Edison Electric Institute awards for restoration efforts following Sealy Microburst, Hurricanes Harvey and lrma; 04/04/2018 – GE AND EDISON/EDF GROUP SIGN AGREEMENT TO OPTIMIZE POWER PLANT FLEET INFRASTRUCTURE AT ITALY’S CANDELA POWER PLANT; 29/03/2018 – Kansas CC: Application – Edison Operating Company, LLC (Seevers LKC Unit #8-3)

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (Put) (GLPI) by 57.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 66,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 49,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93M, down from 115,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $37.85. About 2.20M shares traded or 90.84% up from the average. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Adjusts 2018 View To Rev $1.021B; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 GUIDANCE OF TOTAL REVENUE OF $ 254.2 MLN; 28/03/2018 – PHUMELELA GAMING AND LEISURE LTD – INCREASE IN VAT ANNOUNCED IN BUDGET WILL HAVE A NEGATIVE FINANCIAL IMPACT ON GROUP WITH EFFECT FROM 1 APRIL 2018; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure 1Q Profit Rises 3%; CFO To Retire; 16/04/2018 – The companies said Icahn would sell six out of eight properties to Gaming and Leisure Properties for $1.21 billion. The deal did not include the Aruba or Caribbean properties, which will be sold later; 07/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – TENDER OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 4, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Chief Fincl Officer William Clifford’s Retirement; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Rev $244.1M; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE 8% TO 10% ACCRETIVE; 16/04/2018 – Icahn’s Tropicana To Sell Assets To Gaming & Leisure, Eldorado In $1.85 Billion Deal — MarketWatch

Analysts await Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 9.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.76 per share. GLPI’s profit will be $178.19 million for 11.40 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.49% negative EPS growth.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $187,850 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 33 investors sold GLPI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 186.80 million shares or 0.02% less from 186.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ajo Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, a New Jersey-based fund reported 80,000 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership accumulated 35,626 shares or 0% of the stock. Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Css Ltd Llc Il holds 0.02% or 6,700 shares. Bamco holds 9.76M shares. Amp Investors invested in 93,234 shares. Utah Retirement System has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Cibc Savings Bank Usa reported 12,106 shares stake. Amer Century Cos has 1.00M shares. Decatur Incorporated accumulated 207,553 shares. 21,537 are owned by Principal Fincl Grp Inc. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Co reported 6,741 shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership invested 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Pictet Asset Management reported 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $218.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Luminex Corp Del (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 149,581 shares to 166,681 shares, valued at $3.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anaptysbio Inc (Put) by 8,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA).

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 805,166 shares to 1.84M shares, valued at $126.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortis Inc (FRTSF) by 1.42 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.43M shares, and has risen its stake in Clearway Energy Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold EIX shares while 167 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 268.68 million shares or 2.04% more from 263.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Hawaiian Bankshares has invested 0.02% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Barclays Plc holds 0.02% or 512,832 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Hanson & Doremus Investment Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Violich Capital Management Inc invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). 13,335 were accumulated by Everett Harris And Ca. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability holds 0.06% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) or 15,712 shares. Us Bancshares De holds 72,683 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors has 31,656 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 69,943 shares. 31,719 were accumulated by Cibc Asset. Capstone Invest Lc, New York-based fund reported 4,719 shares. Cwm Ltd Company has invested 0% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Cornerstone Advsr accumulated 0.01% or 1,432 shares. Advisory Ser Ntwk Ltd Liability reported 0% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 52,895 shares or 0.13% of the stock.