As Edison Intl (EIX) Stock Price Declined, Holder Shell Asset Management Co Trimmed Its Holding; Philip Morris Intl (PM) Shareholder Union Bankshares Has Lifted Its Position

Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp bought 5,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,114 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72M, up from 36,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $81.05. About 2.82M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Cigarette and Heated Tobaco Unit Shipment Volume 173.8B, Down 2.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Rev $6.9B; 13/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris tries to prove it can pivot past cigarettes – before its rivals do; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees FY EPS $5.25-EPS $5.40; 15/05/2018 – In seeking regulatory approval iQOS, Philip Morris International is claiming the electronic gadget is less likely to cause disease than traditional cigarettes; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C

Shell Asset Management Co decreased its stake in Edison Intl (EIX) by 24.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co sold 21,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 66,473 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12 million, down from 88,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Edison Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $69.68. About 1.55 million shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has declined 3.72% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.15% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 23/04/2018 – Diurnal Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Edison Today; 01/05/2018 – Edison International 1Q Rev $2.56B; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Edison – 04/15/2018 04:44 PM; 15/03/2018 – Decommissioning Update Set for San Onofre Community Engagement Meeting; 28/05/2018 – InMed Pharmaceuticals Conference Set By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 26/04/2018 – Southern California Edison Declares Dividends; 10/04/2018 – EDISON SEES 80 PERCENT OF RESOURCES CARBON FREE IN CALIFORNIA; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Adds Edison International; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Edison International Senior Unsecured Bonds ‘A-‘; Placed on Rating Watch Negative; 05/03/2018 – Engie buys Edison Internationalâs solar developer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold EIX shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 263.31 million shares or 2.02% less from 268.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csat Advisory LP owns 3,414 shares. Pennsylvania Trust Co has 0.09% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Diligent Invsts Limited has invested 0.18% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Tealwood Asset Mgmt Inc reported 59,177 shares. Asset has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Co invested 0% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Pettee Investors Incorporated has 8,173 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Ltd holds 0.08% or 153,560 shares in its portfolio. Etrade Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 0.08% or 45,410 shares. Royal London Asset Management holds 0% or 137,601 shares. Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Com reported 20,309 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs has 31,402 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares holds 0.06% or 40,360 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.27% or 700,000 shares. Moneta Gru Advsr Lc has 0% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 357,930 shares.

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $4.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 5,677 shares to 20,094 shares, valued at $2.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,297 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Edison International (NYSE:EIX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SoCal Edison moves to sell 10- and 30-year bonds at elevated yields – Seeking Alpha” on March 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PG&E Gets Flogged Inside And Outside Annual Meeting – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Have A Place In Your Dividend Stock Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Edison International (NYSE:EIX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Wells Fargo Still Cautious On California Utilities – Benzinga” published on March 04, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “PG&E Corp. (PCG), Edison (EIX) Gain as Newsom Said to Pitch Liquidity Fund – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 27.38% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.84 per share. EIX’s profit will be $348.63M for 16.28 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 69.84% EPS growth.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The S&P 500â€™s 5 Best Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Teladoc Health to Announce Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Lower; Bank Of America Profit Tops Expectations – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Altria: 2019 Dividend Raise Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Detroit automakers prep for UAW talks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,910 shares to 57,303 shares, valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 10,686 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,039 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).