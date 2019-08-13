As Edison Intl (EIX) Share Price Rose, Shareholder State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Boosted Holding; Credit Agricole S A Has Decreased Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) Stake as Market Valuation Declined

Credit Agricole S A decreased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) by 31.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A sold 47,766 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The institutional investor held 102,234 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $11.92. About 3.13M shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Net $75M; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – CO WILL RECORD PORTION OF FAIR VALUE OF TIREHUB AS AN EQUITY INVESTMENT ON CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – CO EXPECTS TO RECORD MAJORITY OF SHARE OF START-UP COSTS IN OTHER INCOME & EXPENSE DURING FIRST & SECOND QUARTERS OF 2018; 09/05/2018 – Goodyear Recognized by Honda for Sustainability Leadership; 25/04/2018 – GT SEES 2018 CAPEX ~$1B, RESTRUCTURING PAYMENTS ~200M: SLIDES; 25/05/2018 – MOODY’S: NO RATING IMPACT ON SENIOR SHARES ISSUED BY FIDC MERCANTIS AUTO PEçAS FOLLOWING THE EXTENTION OF THE REVOLVING PERIOD AND OTHER AMENDMENTS; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – CONFIRMS 2020 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME TARGET OF $2.0-$2.4 BLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GT); 29/05/2018 – Goodyear Engages Workforce Through Annual Global Week of Volunteering

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Edison Intl (EIX) by 5.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board bought 26,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 532,582 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.98 million, up from 505,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Edison Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $73.07. About 3.48 million shares traded or 23.56% up from the average. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 01/05/2018 – EDISON INTERNATIONAL 1Q OPER REV. $2.56B, EST. $2.49B; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES POTOMAC EDISON CO. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 22/03/2018 – Phillips Edison Announces Top Leasing Producer and Property Manager of the Year for 2017; 23/04/2018 – Diurnal Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Edison Today; 07/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – So Cal Edison – 04/07/2018 04:24 AM; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – CON EDISON IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, ITS MINI-TENDER OFFER OR MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTATION; 16/04/2018 – Azuri Wins Edison Award Second Year Running; 10/04/2018 – EDISON CEO CONFIDENT FIRE LIABILITY ISSUE WILL BE RESOLVED; 28/05/2018 – Navidea Conference Scheduled By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 21/05/2018 – VolitionRX at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Edison Today

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold EIX shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 263.31 million shares or 2.02% less from 268.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Management has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Vident Investment Advisory Limited Company holds 26,886 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Moreover, Fifth Third Fincl Bank has 0% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Employees Retirement Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 12,000 shares. Group One Trading LP has 0% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 4,020 shares. Huntington Bancshares reported 3,752 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can owns 462,572 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De holds 2.57M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Brandywine Global Inv Mngmt Limited Liability owns 143 shares. Swiss Bancorp reported 1.28 million shares. Amica Retiree Medical holds 3,165 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Dupont Mngmt owns 43,515 shares. Landscape Ltd reported 0.04% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Renaissance Technology stated it has 3.97 million shares. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership holds 129,498 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 96,385 shares to 60,624 shares, valued at $5.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 45,231 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 399,266 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Analysts await The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, down 16.18% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.68 per share. GT’s profit will be $129.30 million for 5.23 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 128.00% EPS growth.