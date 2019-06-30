As Edison Intl (EIX) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Mariner Wealth Advisors Has Lowered Holding by $484,034; Hillsdale Investment Management Lifted Its Holding in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que Com (RY) by $17.51 Million as Share Price Rose

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Edison Intl (EIX) by 69.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc sold 7,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,384 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210,000, down from 11,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Edison Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.96B market cap company. The stock increased 3.52% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $67.41. About 4.58 million shares traded or 112.84% up from the average. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has declined 3.72% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.15% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 09/05/2018 – Phillips Edison Grocery Center REIT lll Initial Public Offering Declared Effective by U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 12/03/2018 – Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues update on Raven Russia (RUS); 12/04/2018 – Makeblock Neuron Wins 2018 Gold Edison Awards; 17/04/2018 – Braidy Industries Subsidiary Company Veloxint is Named a 2018 Bronze Edison Award Winner; 29/03/2018 – Kansas CC: Application – Edison Operating Company, LLC (Seevers LKC Unit #8-3); 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 12/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southern California Edison – 04/12/2018 08:20 AM; 10/04/2018 – EDISON CEO: WILL ADVOCATE FOR FIRE LEGISLATION THIS YEAR; 10/04/2018 – EDISON SEES 80 PERCENT OF RESOURCES CARBON FREE IN CALIFORNIA; 08/03/2018 – FITCH RTS EDISON INTL SR UNSEC BDS ‘A-‘; PLACED ON RWN

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que Com (RY) by 52.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 233,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 679,555 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.36M, up from 446,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $79.4. About 754,174 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has declined 1.12% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.55% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 02/04/2018 – RBC CITES UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE ON PHONE, INTERNET SURVEILLANCE; 17/04/2018 – VIVINT SOLAR IS SAID TO GET $100 MILLION FINANCING LED BY RBC; 03/04/2018 – Stephen Wicary: Enbridge hires RBC to sell western Canadian gas assets, sources tell @scottdeveau; 16/05/2018 – BOARDWALK REIT BEl_u.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$50 FROM C$48; 16/03/2018 – KEYW HOLDING CORP KEYW.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $8; 04/04/2018 – TERANGA GOLD CORP TGZ.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$6.50 FROM C$4.50; 23/05/2018 – Delphi Technologies at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 29/05/2018 – L Brands Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 13/03/2018 – B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL SA BMEB.L : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 475P FROM 450P; 14/03/2018 – MEDICAL FACILITIES CORP DR.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$14 FROM C$13

More notable recent Edison International (NYSE:EIX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could The Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “SCE, Communities Near San Onofre Removing Long-Retired Emergency Sirens – Business Wire” published on June 26, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Only 3 Defensive Utility Stocks Are Considered Cheap With Big Upside – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Edison International (NYSE:EIX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Edison Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Edison lifts dividend, still probing involvement in Southern California wildfire – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 27.38% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.84 per share. EIX’s profit will be $348.62M for 15.75 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 69.84% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold EIX shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 263.31 million shares or 2.02% less from 268.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 878,867 shares. Lawson Kroeker Inv Management Incorporated Ne has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Boston Prtnrs reported 0.38% stake. Salem Invest Counselors Inc reported 1,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Stelac Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Corp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Calamos Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 79,024 shares. Nomura Inc has invested 0% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Moreover, Brandywine Glob Mngmt Ltd Com has 0% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.03% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) or 33,913 shares. Lincoln reported 3,284 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Advisory Alpha holds 0% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 8 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 25,184 shares. Tealwood Asset Incorporated accumulated 1.56% or 59,177 shares. Nuveen Asset Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Utah Retirement Sys stated it has 0.07% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $7.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 250,159 shares to 259,217 shares, valued at $22.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 119,474 shares in the quarter, for a total of 571,305 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc Cl A Ltd Vt Sh (NYSE:BAM) by 25,600 shares to 47,500 shares, valued at $2.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM) by 34,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,140 shares, and cut its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD).