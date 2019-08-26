As Edison Intl Com Stk (EIX) Stock Rose, Zebra Capital Management Raised Position by $302,316; G2 Investment Partners Management Cut Its Rubicon Proj (RUBI) Stake by $1.88 Million as Shares Rose

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI) by 92.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc sold 312,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.96% . The hedge fund held 25,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $153,000, down from 338,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Rubicon Proj Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $529.38 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.99. About 249,866 shares traded. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 160.62% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.62% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 06/03/2018 Rubicon Project Opens Up its Guaranteed Private Marketplaces to Third-Party DSPs; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC ANNOUNCES A HEADCOUNT REDUCTION OF ABOUT 50 STAFF; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 4Q ADJ REV $31.4M, EST. $29.7M; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Rubicon Project; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Rev $24.9M; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC – $20 MLN REDUCTION TO CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT: CUTTING 100 POSITIONS; 29/05/2018 – Rubicon Says It Has Recovered From Initial GDPR Sales Disruption

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Edison Intl Com Stk (EIX) by 76.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc bought 4,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The hedge fund held 11,459 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $710,000, up from 6,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Edison Intl Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $72.89. About 369,656 shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 04/05/2018 – EDISON SPA EDNn.Ml SAYS CONFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR AN EXPECTED 2018 EBITDA IN THE RANGE OF 670 MILLION AND 730 MILLION EUROS; 08/03/2018 – Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Announced as 2018 Edison Awards Finalist; 01/05/2018 – Edison International 1Q Cont Ops EPS 67c; 07/05/2018 – Edison Opto Corp. Apr Rev NT$204.3M Vs NT$194.9M; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Edison International And Southern California Edison’s Rating Outlooks To Negative; 12/04/2018 – “4DX with ScreenX” Wins Big and Takes Home Silver at the Edison Awards in NYC; 07/03/2018 – Edison Opto Corp. Feb Rev NT$225.6M Vs NT$181.9M; 04/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Italy’s Edison launches spin-off of oil & gas unit; 10/04/2018 – EDISON CEO: WILL ADVOCATE FOR FIRE LEGISLATION THIS YEAR; 12/04/2018 – Edison Awards Recognize Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’ VITROS® NEPHROCHECK® Test for Best New Product

More notable recent Edison International (NYSE:EIX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Have A Place In Your Dividend Stock Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Edison International launches 25M-share public offering – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Lawsuit for Investors in NYSE: EIX shares against Edison International announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about Edison International (NYSE:EIX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Why Beyond Meat Is Trading Way Above Its $160 Offering Price – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Edison International (EIX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46 million and $188.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corp Com Stk (NYSE:ALL) by 5,917 shares to 3,766 shares, valued at $355,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cadence Design Sys Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 6,061 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,716 shares, and cut its stake in Keysight Techn (NYSE:KEYS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold EIX shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 263.31 million shares or 2.02% less from 268.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk Corp stated it has 322,845 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Td Asset Mgmt Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 123,245 shares. Capital Guardian Tru has invested 0.37% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Covington Capital holds 5,077 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Lc invested in 101,039 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bbva Compass Bancshares owns 2,284 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset holds 0.01% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) or 15,532 shares. Etrade Management Limited Liability holds 0.08% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) or 45,410 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Com Limited reported 38,556 shares. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Norinchukin Bancorp The owns 61,838 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 134,200 are held by Carlson Cap Limited Partnership. Hsbc Hldgs Pcl reported 354,221 shares. Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 1,205 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tobam reported 2.53% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42M and $324.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) by 101,941 shares to 257,299 shares, valued at $5.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in K12 Inc (NYSE:LRN) by 131,804 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,304 shares, and has risen its stake in Rignet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET).