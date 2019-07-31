As Edison Intl Com Stk (EIX) Stock Price Declined, Zebra Capital Management Upped Position by $302,316; Gildan Activewear (GIL) Share Value Rose While Contrarian Capital Management Has Lowered Position

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Edison Intl Com Stk (EIX) by 76.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc bought 4,956 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 11,459 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $710,000, up from 6,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Edison Intl Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.20B market cap company. The stock increased 5.69% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $74.27. About 12.86 million shares traded or 470.14% up from the average. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has declined 3.72% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.15% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 24/05/2018 – General Electric’s power unit fights for growth as wind, solar gain; 23/04/2018 – Edison, PG&E Seek Mercy From Courts Over Doomsday Fire Payouts; 31/05/2018 – REG-GCP Student Living: Edison issues research; 01/05/2018 – Edison International 1Q Net $218M; 03/05/2018 – Potomac Edison Boosts Fridge Recycling Incentive to $75; 08/03/2018 – Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Announced as 2018 Edison Awards Finalist; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Global Infrastructure Adds Keyera, Cuts Con Edison; 01/05/2018 – EDISON CEO PEDRO PIZARRO COMMENTS ON CALL; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Outlook for Ohio Edison, Cleveland Electric Illuminating and Toledo Edison to Positive From Stable; 09/04/2018 – Edison Opto Corp. Mar Rev NT$217.8M Vs NT$303.9M

Contrarian Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 52.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc sold 16,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 14,873 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535,000, down from 31,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $39.26. About 125,950 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 29.62% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 29/03/2018 – Gildan Activewear Nominates Four New Directors to Board; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR CONTINUES TO ASSUME ~4% 2018 INCOME TAX RATE; 23/03/2018 Gildan Activewear Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CEO GLENN CHAMANDY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 35C; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Backs FY18 Rev $1.80-$1.90; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 23/04/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Net $67.9M; 02/05/2018 – Socks Woes Hit Gildan as Retailers Shift to Private-Label Brands

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20 billion and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Peabody Energy Corp New by 271,418 shares to 8.54 million shares, valued at $242.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Key Energy Svcs Inc Del by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.90 million shares, and has risen its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro.

More notable recent Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gildan Activewear Announces Date for Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release – GlobeNewswire” on October 18, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gildan Announces Multi-year Partnership With Live Nation – GlobeNewswire” published on May 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Gildan Activewear Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gildan Activewear Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Analysts await Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 5.77% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.52 per share. GIL’s profit will be $113.40 million for 17.85 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Gildan Activewear Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 243.75% EPS growth.

More notable recent Edison International (NYSE:EIX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Have A Place In Your Dividend Stock Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Edison International (EIX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “6 Utilities Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Edison International (NYSE:EIX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Everything We Know About The California Fires – Benzinga” published on November 12, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “SCE Reaction to Passage of Assembly Bill 1054 and Companion Measures – Business Wire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold EIX shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 263.31 million shares or 2.02% less from 268.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Aus invested in 58,209 shares. Commerce Of Vermont reported 247 shares stake. Endurance Wealth reported 0.03% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Prudential Public Lc reported 1.66M shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Cap Ca stated it has 1.25% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Partnervest Advisory Lc stated it has 0.09% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 127,412 shares. Amica Retiree Trust invested in 3,165 shares. Moneta Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 357,930 shares. Cap Guardian Tru reported 0.37% stake. Cibc National Bank Usa reported 0.07% stake. Kwmg reported 34,375 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Cibc World Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). The United Kingdom-based Legal And General Gru Public Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.1% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Tiemann Investment Ltd Liability Corp owns 4,364 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio.