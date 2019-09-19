As Edison Intl Com (EIX) Valuation Rose, Holder Moneta Group Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Position; Wells Fargo (WFC) Position Has Upped by Hartford Investment Management Co

Hartford Investment Management Co increased its stake in Wells Fargo (WFC) by 6.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co bought 37,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 632,133 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.91M, up from 594,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Wells Fargo for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $49.08. About 2.23M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO QTRLY PRELIMINARY AVERAGE LOANS OF $951.0 BLN, DOWN $12.6 BLN, OR 1 PERCENT; 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO SAYS IT WILL BE HARD TO MEANINGFULLY GROW NET INTEREST INCOME THIS YEAR BECAUSE OF RUN-OFF PORTFOLIOS, ASSET CAP; 26/04/2018 – FedEx Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors Head: Technology Shouldn’t Change Adviser Work With Clients; 09/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CFPB seeking record fine against Wells Fargo, that could reach as high as $1 billion, for insurance and; 03/04/2018 – Calif Water Svc Grp Raised to Market Perform From Underperform by Wells Fargo; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo cuts 22 jobs in currency trading – Bloomberg; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – NONINTEREST EXPENSE DOLLAR TARGET RANGE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 08/05/2018 – BWX Technologies at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo to pay $480 mln to resolve lawsuit related to sales scandal

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Edison Intl Com (EIX) by 99.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 357,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 193 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13,000, down from 357,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Edison Intl Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $72.53. About 196,804 shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 10/04/2018 – EDISON INTERNATIONAL CEO PEDRO PIZARRO SPEAKS AT BNEF SUMMIT; 14/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy earns three Edison Electric Institute awards for restoration efforts following Sealy Microburst, Hurricanes Harvey and lrma; 07/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – So Cal Edison – 04/07/2018 04:24 AM; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – So Cal Edison – 03/30/2018 12:34 PM; 29/03/2018 – Kansas CC: Application – Edison Operating Company, LLC (Seevers LKC Unit #7-1); 31/05/2018 – REG-GCP Student Living: Edison issues research; 04/04/2018 – EDISON CHOOSES ROTHSCHILD AND PERELLA WEINBERG AS FINANCIAL ADVISERS ON SALE; 12/04/2018 – Innovations that are changing the world announced at the 2018 Edison Awards; 02/04/2018 – Advisory for Tuesday, May 1: Edison International to Hold Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 09/04/2018 – Edison Opto Corp. Mar Rev NT$217.8M Vs NT$303.9M

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 188,273 shares to 225,985 shares, valued at $14.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 28,755 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,774 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mkts (IEMG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold EIX shares while 167 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 1.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $569.36 million for 11.40 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings.

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 16,211 shares to 32,406 shares, valued at $3.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell International I (NYSE:HON) by 2,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,756 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).