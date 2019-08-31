As Edison Intl Com (EIX) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Miller Howard Investments Decreased by $3.31 Million Its Position; Rockland Trust Co Upped Its Chevron (CVX) Holding by $415,740 as Shares Rose

Rockland Trust Co increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co bought 3,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 172,068 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.20 million, up from 168,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 4.60M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Net $3.6B; 16/04/2018 – Marine Link: Chevron Greenlights Gorgon LNG Expansion; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281276 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 04:52 PM; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 11:32 AM; 10/05/2018 – GRAPHIC-As Trinidad LNG output grows, cargoes flow far afield; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO: NEED TO SEE SUSTAINED CASH FLOWS BEFORE BUYBACKS; 23/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282674 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL PORT ARTHUR FACILITY; 05/03/2018 – Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project

Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased its stake in Edison Intl Com (EIX) by 76.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc sold 54,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 16,442 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 70,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Edison Intl Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $72.27. About 1.86 million shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 01/05/2018 – EDISON INTERNATIONAL 1Q OPER REV. $2.56B, EST. $2.49B; 28/05/2018 – Nuevolution Conference Scheduled By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 14/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – SOCAL Edison – 03/14/2018 08:54 AM; 19/03/2018 – PHILLIPS EDISON BUYS SHOPPING CENTER IN LEESBURG, FL; 28/05/2018 – Pacific Edge Conference Scheduled By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 06/03/2018 – REG-Investment research and advisory firm Edison publishes report on Auriant Mining AB (publ); 19/03/2018 – PHILLIPS EDISON ACQUIRES SHOPPING CENTER IN LEESBURG, FLORIDA; 10/04/2018 – EDISON CEO CONFIDENT FIRE LIABILITY ISSUE WILL BE RESOLVED; 28/05/2018 – InMed Pharmaceuticals Conference Set By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 10/04/2018 – Edison International Presenting at Conference Apr 10

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 8,030 are held by Leisure Capital Mgmt. Moreover, Fayez Sarofim has 3.27% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Drexel Morgan owns 4,858 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Putnam Fl, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 13,847 shares. Pennsylvania-based Tower Bridge Advsr has invested 0% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Noesis Cap Mangement Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Bontempo Ohly Mngmt Ltd owns 15,799 shares. Northwest Invest Counselors invested in 14,327 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding stated it has 237,095 shares. Vanguard Gru Incorporated invested in 0.75% or 155.94 million shares. Benin Mngmt accumulated 9,105 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust invested in 0.68% or 227,661 shares. Ferguson Wellman Mngmt owns 559,556 shares or 2.34% of their US portfolio. Orrstown Financial Incorporated invested in 7,341 shares or 1.27% of the stock.

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $943.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Mgd Futures Strat (WDTI) by 104,963 shares to 33,524 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179,014 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Selling Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Chevron, IBM And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 1 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68 billion and $3.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp Com (NYSE:FDX) by 43,299 shares to 80,315 shares, valued at $14.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp Com (NYSE:APC) by 16,795 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,807 shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc Com (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.68 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $597.84M for 10.75 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold EIX shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 263.31 million shares or 2.02% less from 268.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset Management As holds 47,020 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Legal And General Public Ltd owns 2.95 million shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Norinchukin Comml Bank The reported 61,838 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Oppenheimer And Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). West Oak Cap Ltd stated it has 0.08% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Stewart And Patten Llc invested 0.05% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Jennison Lc reported 0.09% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Fort Limited Partnership owns 535 shares. Landscape Cap Mngmt Limited Liability, New Jersey-based fund reported 7,441 shares. Etrade Mgmt Limited Liability owns 45,410 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Lc has invested 0.03% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). 806,524 were reported by Tobam. Hussman Strategic Advsrs Incorporated has 0.15% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 10,000 shares. Century Cos Incorporated owns 1.91 million shares for 0.12% of their portfolio.