As Edison International (EIX) Valuation Declined, Holder Wedge Capital Management L LP Has Decreased Its Holding by $595,482; Tygh Capital Management Boosted Its Holding in Omnicell (OMCL) as Stock Value Rose

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 94.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc bought 27,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,458 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65M, up from 29,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.49% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $75.26. About 716,834 shares traded or 81.71% up from the average. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 73.99% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.56% the S&P500.

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased its stake in Edison International (EIX) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 9,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 192,740 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.93M, down from 202,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Edison International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $71.36. About 3.46M shares traded or 59.33% up from the average. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has declined 3.72% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.15% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 01/05/2018 – EDISON CEO PEDRO PIZARRO COMMENTS ON CALL; 04/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Italy’s Edison launches spin-off of oil & gas unit; 14/05/2018 – International Stem Cell Corporation is Valued at $34 Million Market Value by Edison Investment Research; 10/04/2018 – EDISON INTERNATIONAL EIX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 10/05/2018 – Ohio Edison’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 01/05/2018 – EDISON INTERNATIONAL 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 12/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO Honored with Edison Achievement Award; 06/03/2018 – CORATELLA JOINS SAIPEM FROM EDISON TO MANAGE ONSHORE DIVISION; 01/05/2018 – Edison International 1Q Cont Ops EPS 67c; 09/04/2018 – Edison issues initiation on AJ Lucas Group (AJL)

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $361,804 activity. PETERSMEYER GARY S also sold $82,257 worth of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) on Friday, February 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camarda Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Cornerstone Advsrs owns 14 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd owns 0.04% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 37,879 shares. Martin Inc Tn stated it has 55,354 shares or 1.35% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Ins reported 0.01% stake. Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 25,221 shares. Ftb Advsrs stated it has 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.06% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Illinois-based Rmb Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.05% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Mackenzie Fincl Corporation has 0% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 20 shares. Advsrs Asset Management accumulated 20,393 shares. New York-based Amalgamated Bancorporation has invested 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Conestoga Advsr Llc holds 3.48% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 1.55 million shares. Wasatch Advsr Incorporated reported 105,600 shares.

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11 million and $568.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Expedia Hold A by 14,485 shares to 146,808 shares, valued at $6.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 309,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 543,238 shares, and cut its stake in Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL).

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Omnicell teams up with Atrium Health for autonomous pharmacy – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50000 In Omnicell, Inc. To Contact The Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “OMNICELL, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District for the Northern District of California against Omnicell, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Tucson.com and their article: “Northern Arizona Healthcare and Omnicell Formalize Long-Term Partnership to Digitize, Automate Medication Management Processes – Arizona Daily Star” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Robbins Arroyo LLP: Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) Sued for Misleading Shareholders – Business Wire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84 billion and $8.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citrix Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 22,656 shares to 402,389 shares, valued at $40.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lemaitre Vascular Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 23,009 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,284 shares, and has risen its stake in Mistras Group Inc. (NYSE:MG).

More notable recent Edison International (NYSE:EIX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Edison International (EIX) CEO Pedro Pizarro on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Edison International: Wildfires Act As Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” published on May 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could The Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Edison International (NYSE:EIX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “28 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wildfire fund bill approved by California lawmakers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold EIX shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 263.31 million shares or 2.02% less from 268.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Management Ltd holds 0.04% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) or 59,871 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited reported 5,000 shares. The Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.03% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Capital Guardian Trust accumulated 445,379 shares. Gp One Trading Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 4,020 shares. Cna Fin Corp holds 0.47% or 36,162 shares. D E Shaw Inc holds 2.05 million shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Zeke Advsr Lc holds 0.03% or 5,936 shares. Wellington Mgmt Llp has invested 0.19% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Clark Capital Mngmt Grp Inc stated it has 0.02% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 62,466 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Amica Retiree Tru has invested 0.17% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Ftb Inc holds 0% or 179 shares. 53,331 were reported by Systematic Fin L P. Oakworth holds 32 shares.