As Edison International (EIX) Market Valuation Rose, Strs Ohio Has Increased by $489,167 Its Holding; As Realpage Com (RP) Market Value Declined, Disciplined Growth Investors Has Cut Its Stake

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc decreased its stake in Realpage Inc Com (RP) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold 94,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 1.99 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $117.34M, down from 2.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Realpage Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $62.97. About 356,854 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.44, REV VIEW $844.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – RealPage to Acquire ClickPay for $218.5 Million; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q REV. $201.3M, EST. $201.0M; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $859.3 MLN TO $867.5 MLN; 04/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $5 TO $64; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Rev $213.9M-$215.9M; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE REV AND EXPENSE SYNERGIES FROM DEAL THAT WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO LONG-TERM REV GROWTH, ADJ EBITDA MARGIN EXPANSION OBJECTIVES; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.46 TO $1.51; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q Rev $201.3M

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Edison International (EIX) by 12.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio bought 7,301 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 65,135 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.39M, up from 57,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Edison International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $72.8. About 2.06 million shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 10/04/2018 – EDISON WORKING WITH STATE AGENCIES TO CLARIFY FIRE LIABILITY; 22/03/2018 – Phillips Edison Announces Top Leasing Producer and Property Manager of the Year for 2017; 17/04/2018 – Braidy Industries Subsidiary Company Veloxint is Named a 2018 Bronze Edison Award Winner; 31/05/2018 – REG-GCP Student Living: Edison issues research; 28/05/2018 – Interpace Diagnostics Conference Set By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southern California Edison – 03/07/2018 03:40 AM; 04/05/2018 – EDISON SPA EDNn.Ml SAYS CONFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR AN EXPECTED 2018 EBITDA IN THE RANGE OF 670 MILLION AND 730 MILLION EUROS; 28/05/2018 – VolitionRX Conference Scheduled By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 23/05/2018 – PPHE Hotel Group Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Edison for May. 31; 14/05/2018 – CORRECT: EDISON ISSUES UPDATE ON PRIMARY HEALTH PROPERTIES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 79.82 million shares or 2.50% more from 77.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 76,781 shares. Comerica Bancorp accumulated 0.01% or 28,828 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Com owns 7,836 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Incorporated invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Company stated it has 164,583 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amer Century, a Missouri-based fund reported 1.99M shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.02% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Globeflex Capital LP reported 3,614 shares stake. Artisan Prns Limited Partnership invested in 735,490 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Hsbc Public Limited Com invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt Lp accumulated 41,425 shares. Loomis Sayles & Communication LP reported 0.06% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). State Street holds 1.05 million shares. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.01% or 1,111 shares in its portfolio.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $41.59 million activity.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $5.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plantronics Inc New Com (NYSE:PLT) by 95,428 shares to 2.08M shares, valued at $77.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Core Laboratories N V Com (NYSE:CLB) by 391,265 shares in the quarter, for a total of 729,632 shares, and has risen its stake in Super Micro Computer Inc Com (NASDAQ:SMCI).

Analysts await RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 14.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.27 per share. RP’s profit will be $29.38 million for 50.78 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by RealPage, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “RealPage Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for RP – Nasdaq” on June 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “RealPage expands borrowing capacity to $1.2B – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Concerned About RealPage, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RP) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold EIX shares while 167 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 268.68 million shares or 2.04% more from 263.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Ww Markets accumulated 12,505 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 14,679 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp Ny accumulated 1,100 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Bessemer Grp stated it has 3,497 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Plante Moran Finance Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 517 shares. Fifth Third National Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 4,867 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab invested in 298,634 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 3,109 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 62,833 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Ferguson Wellman Inc has invested 0.01% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Stewart Patten Limited Liability reported 4,000 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Calamos Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). The New York-based Goldman Sachs Inc has invested 0.03% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

More notable recent Edison International (NYSE:EIX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “San Onofre Community Engagement Panel to Discuss Spent Nuclear Fuel Storage, Safety – Business Wire” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could The Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Closer Look At The New Clean Energy ETF – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Edison International (NYSE:EIX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Edison Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Have A Place In Your Dividend Stock Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.