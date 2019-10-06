As Edison International Common (EIX) Share Price Rose, Stonehill Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $8.80 Million; Bbva Compass Bancshares Holding in Citigroup (C) Raised by $698,110

Stonehill Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Edison International Common (EIX) by 72.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonehill Capital Management Llc sold 131,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The hedge fund held 50,600 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.41 million, down from 182,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonehill Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Edison International Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.26B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $75.59. About 1.81M shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 14/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – SOCAL Edison – 03/14/2018 08:54 AM; 27/04/2018 – EDISON SPA EDNn.Ml – CLOSING IS EXPECTED AROUND MID-MAY; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southern Ca Edison – 03/30/2018 02:19 PM; 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Wins Gold Edison Award; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES POTOMAC EDISON CO. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 10/04/2018 – EDISON CEO: RETROACTIVE CHANGES TO LIABILITY BEING DISCUSSED; 14/05/2018 – YouGov Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Edison for May. 21; 16/04/2018 – Epson Robots Named a 2018 Silver Edison Award Winner; 17/04/2018 – Braidy Industries Subsidiary Company Veloxint is Named a 2018 Bronze Edison Award Winner

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 5.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc bought 9,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 207,636 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.54M, up from 197,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $153.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $68.18. About 10.68M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 30/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO MIKE CORBAT ENDS COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 06/03/2018 – RPT-CITIGROUP INC C.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER JOHN GERSPACH SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 05/03/2018 – U.S. DEMOCRATIC LAWMAKERS ASK KUSHNER COS, WHITE HOUSE FOR DOCUMENTS FOLLOWING REPORTED LOANS FROM CITIBANK, APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT -STATEMENT; 16/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Citigroup Inc $Bmark 11NC10 Fxd-to-FRN; IPT +140 Area; 18/04/2018 – Dutch energy company Eneco working with Citi on sale; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO: CORPORATE ACTIVITY WAS ROBUST AROUND THE WORLD; 17/05/2018 – HK Regulator SFC Reprimands, Fines Citigroup Global Markets Asia for Listing Sponsor Failures; 06/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Citi downbeat on UK retail; 19/03/2018 – Citi First Quarter 2018 Fixed Income Investor Review

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold EIX shares while 167 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 268.68 million shares or 2.04% more from 263.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Group Limited invested in 1.47% or 12.58M shares. Cutter And Brokerage invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0.03% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 464,761 shares. Kwmg Lc stated it has 36,261 shares. 25,571 were reported by Laurion Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Rampart Investment Llc holds 23,669 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. The California-based Capital Guardian has invested 0.4% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 15,428 shares stake. Valueact Lp holds 700,000 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 2,750 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys invested in 0.02% or 19,127 shares. West Oak Capital Limited Co has invested 0.08% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Gradient Investments Limited Com accumulated 0% or 1,050 shares. Aperio Ltd invested in 188,668 shares. Sei has invested 0.06% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 1.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $573.44 million for 11.89 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.63% EPS growth.

