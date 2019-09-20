As Edison International Common (EIX) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Stonehill Capital Management Has Trimmed Position; As Facebook (FB) Stock Price Rose, Senator Investment Group LP Has Lifted by $85.89 Million Its Holding

Senator Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 46.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp bought 445,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.40 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $270.20 million, up from 955,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $542.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $190.14. About 9.34 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Facebook’s Zuckerberg faces European Parliament grilling; 09/04/2018 – Zuckerberg ditches T-shirt, apologizes for Facebook mistakes; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Unveils Tools to Boost In-Store Sales and Personalized Ads; 29/03/2018 – Facebook is cutting third-party data providers out of ad targeting to clean up its act:; 21/03/2018 – The Scotsman: BREAKING: Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has broken his silence on the Cambridge Analytica data scandal,; 19/03/2018 – WYDEN ASKS FOR INFORMATION REGARDING FACEBOOK’S ROLE IN INCIDENT AND OVERALL AWARENESS OF THIRD-PARTY COLLECTION PRACTICES; REQUESTS ANSWERS BY APRIL 13; 29/03/2018 – Arabian Business: Facebook to limit use of data brokers for ad targeting; 23/05/2018 – Wired: Exclusive: Facebook Opens Up About False News; 27/03/2018 – Palantir allegedly worked with Cambridge Analytica, the firm at the center of a controversy involving data harvested from Facebook users, according to the whistleblower Christopher Wylie; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg: Company to ‘Restrict Developers’ Data Access Even Further’

Stonehill Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Edison International Common (EIX) by 72.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonehill Capital Management Llc sold 131,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The hedge fund held 50,600 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.41 million, down from 182,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonehill Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Edison International Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.63. About 1.19 million shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 18/04/2018 – Diurnal Group Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Edison for Apr. 23; 14/05/2018 – Tetragon Financial Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Edison; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Global Infrastructure Adds Keyera, Cuts Con Edison; 14/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – SOCAL Edison – 03/14/2018 08:54 AM; 14/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy earns three Edison Electric Institute awards for restoration efforts following Sealy Microburst, Hurricanes Harvey and lrma; 05/03/2018 Exclusive – Engie buys Edisonâs solar developer; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 17/05/2018 – Con Edison at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 28/05/2018 – Interpace Diagnostics Conference Set By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 10/04/2018 – EDISON SEES ELECTRIC CARS PLAYING BIG PART IN REDUCING CARBON

More important recent Edison International (NYSE:EIX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could The Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Is Edison International (EIX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Have A Place In Your Dividend Stock Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Edison International (NYSE:EIX) was released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: Edison International (EIX) PT Raised to $81 at Citi – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold EIX shares while 167 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 268.68 million shares or 2.04% more from 263.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 37,872 shares. Eastern Natl Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Steadfast LP invested in 1.34 million shares. River And Mercantile Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Loews holds 3,470 shares. Moreover, Signaturefd Limited Co has 0% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd has 0.05% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 2.05M shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Co owns 25,415 shares. Nomura Asset Management, a Japan-based fund reported 58,482 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 1,600 shares. Tobam stated it has 633,043 shares. The Connecticut-based Conning has invested 0.01% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has 1,700 shares. South Dakota Inv Council holds 0.03% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) or 18,131 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 1.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $573.78M for 11.42 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meridian Communications holds 1.53% or 17,786 shares in its portfolio. Blair William And Company Il holds 322,525 shares. New England Private Wealth Limited Liability Corporation has 5,164 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Plante Moran Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 2,713 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Mufg Americas Holdings Corporation reported 116,760 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Mendel Money Management has invested 0.91% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). General American Commerce Inc owns 76,500 shares. California-based Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca has invested 3.74% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 311,903 shares or 6.54% of all its holdings. Hyman Charles D stated it has 5,861 shares. Washington Tru Com stated it has 106,885 shares. Moreover, Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 0.89% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 314,986 shares. Moreover, Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Co has 0.11% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,377 shares. Ems Cap Ltd Partnership owns 668,510 shares.

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90B and $5.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gci Liberty Inc by 25,000 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $21.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 143,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 230,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.