As Ecopetrol Sa Sponsored Adr (Each Represents 20 Ordinary Cop250) (EC) Stock Value Declined, Holder Schroder Investment Management Group Has Trimmed Position by $3.23 Million; Lloyds Banking Group Plc (LYG) Stake Held by Advisory Research Inc

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in Ecopetrol Sa Sponsored Adr (Each Represents 20 Ordinary Cop250) (EC) by 13.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schroder Investment Management Group sold 153,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.77% . The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.88 million, down from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group who had been investing in Ecopetrol Sa Sponsored Adr (Each Represents 20 Ordinary Cop250) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $16.34. About 686,759 shares traded or 4.43% up from the average. Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) has declined 16.29% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.29% the S&P500. Some Historical EC News: 05/04/2018 – Colombia’s Ecopetrol seeks 3 gasoline cargoes for May; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Ecopetrol to focus on expansion, trade after budget cut -CEO; 02/04/2018 – Colombia’s attorney general to investigate Ecopetrol oil spill; 13/04/2018 – ECOPETROL PREPAYS $350M BOND ISSUED IN 2013; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- ECOPETROL HAS REDUCED FOREIGN CRUDE IMPORTS TO 30 PCT OF CARTAGENA REFINERY’S INPUT VS 55-60 PCT A YEAR AGO -CEO; 09/04/2018 – Ecopetrol S.A. reports liquidation of one of its subsidiaries; 24/04/2018 – ECOPETROL TO HAVE MORE SOLID FINANCES W/HIGHER OIL PRICES: CEO; 09/05/2018 – Candriam Adds Ecopetrol, Exits SQM, Cuts Baidu: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Ecopetrol controls spill of crude oil, mud and gas at La Fortuna, Barrancabermeja; 28/03/2018 – ECOPETROL ESTIMATES 550 BARRELS OIL FLOWED INTO WATER

Advisory Research Inc increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group Plc (LYG) by 59.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc bought 2.33 million shares as the company’s stock declined 20.92% . The hedge fund held 6.26M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.09 million, up from 3.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Lloyds Banking Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.41. About 8.38 million shares traded or 90.50% up from the average. Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) has declined 22.36% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.36% the S&P500. Some Historical LYG News: 17/04/2018 – LLOYDS METALS AND ENERGY-GETS ACKNOWLEDGEMENT FOR PROPOSED ELECTRIC POWER GENERATION FROM MINISTRY OF COMMERCE & INDUSTRY FOR STEELS PLANT IN MAHARASHTRA; 06/04/2018 – Lloyds Likely to Split GBP109B Mandate Between Asset Managers -Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – Lloyds Banking Group 1Q Net Interest Margin 2.93%; 23/04/2018 – TSB under fire as Lloyds IT switch gives customers access to wrong accounts; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PROVISIONAL AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES TO BE ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 04/05/2018 – Lloyds `tried to silence’ whistleblower over HBOS fraud; 25/04/2018 – Lloyds Banking Group 1Q Net Income GBP4.3 Bln, Up 4%; 31/05/2018 – Littlewoods Pensions Scheme completes 880 mln stg bulk annuity deal; 16/05/2018 – Lloyds Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Planixs and Lloyds Banking Group Form a Strategic Partnership to Deliver Real-Time Intraday Cash and Liquidity Management Capabilities, Ensure BCBS248 Regulatory Compliance and to Build Out New Data Science Capabilities

Advisory Research Inc, which manages about $11.47B and $5.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chart Industries Incorporated by 12,456 shares to 32,925 shares, valued at $2.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Core Mark Holding Company Inco (NASDAQ:CORE) by 258,915 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.17M shares, and cut its stake in Genomic Health Incorporated (NASDAQ:GHDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold EC shares while 56 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 54.88 million shares or 7.60% less from 59.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Corp holds 86,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 8,906 shares. Assetmark holds 0% in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) or 77 shares. State Street Corporation owns 0% invested in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) for 1.64 million shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC). Northern Tru Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC). Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.04% or 136,072 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv reported 23,362 shares. Stifel has 23,469 shares. 11,198 are held by Greenleaf. Barclays Public Limited Company invested in 0% or 14,828 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag has invested 0% in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC). Moreover, Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 48,571 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.6 per share. EC’s profit will be $1.15B for 7.43 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Ecopetrol S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.91% EPS growth.