As Ecopetrol S A (EC) Share Value Declined, Harding Loevner LP Has Lowered Stake; As Colgate (CL) Stock Rose, Wendell David Associates Has Lowered Position

Harding Loevner Lp decreased its stake in Ecopetrol S A (EC) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp sold 26,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.77% . The hedge fund held 764,409 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.39 million, down from 790,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Ecopetrol S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $15.79. About 840,552 shares traded or 37.31% up from the average. Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) has declined 16.29% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.29% the S&P500. Some Historical EC News: 05/03/2018 CERAWEEK- COLOMBIA’S ECOPETROL ECO.CN TO START PILOT PROJECT TO EXPLORE UNCONVENTIONAL OIL, GAS RESERVES -CEO; 03/04/2018 – ECOPETROL SA ECO.CN – LISAMA 158 WELL AND SPILL HAVE BEEN SEALED AND HAVE STOPPED FLOWING; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- ECOPETROL TO CONTINUE FOCUSING ON CRUDE TRADING IN 2018 TO DIVERSIFY ITS EXPORT CUSTOMERS, AND LOOK ESPECIALLY TO ASIA -CEO; 02/04/2018 – Colombia’s attorney general to investigate Ecopetrol oil spill; 05/04/2018 – Colombia’s Ecopetrol seeks 3 gasoline cargoes for May; 04/05/2018 – ECOPETROL WANTS RESERVE LIFE ABOVE 8 YRS IN MID- TO LONG-TERM; 09/05/2018 – Candriam Adds Ecopetrol, Exits SQM, Cuts Baidu: 13F; 03/04/2018 – ECOPETROL SAYS LISAMA 158 WELL & SPILL HAVE BEEN SEALED; 28/03/2018 – Ecopetrol Estimates 550 Barrels of Oil Flowed Into These Water Sources, Mixed With Mud and Rainwater; 03/05/2018 – ECOPETROL 1Q EBITDA COP7.15T

Wendell David Associates Inc decreased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc sold 6,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 115,520 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92 million, down from 121,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $74.15. About 2.47M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid Latin America demand; 23/05/2018 – CL COMMITS TO 100% RECYCLABLE PLASTICS IN PACKAGING BY 2025; 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen As Chief Financial Officer And Dennis Hickey As Vice Chairman; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES 10.85 BLN RUPEES VS 11.72 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Pricing Flat; 19/03/2018 – Colgate Continues to Recommend Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer by Baker Mills LLC Following Increase in Number of; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES, EST. 11.50B; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Net $634M

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $598.99 million for 26.48 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

